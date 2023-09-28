Saturday’s South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(3) TENANGO and (5) GUARDING THE WALL have shown promise in their introductory sprints. The step-up in distance suits them.

(11) MAGIC VERSE and (14) KING VISERYS have the experience over this trip to make their presence felt.

Race 2 (1,400m)

The well-related (12) FOUDRE caught the eye when running on second over a shorter trip on debut. A leading player.

(6) LINDBERGH, runner-up in both outings as a gelding, poses a big threat.

(9) SACAMBAYA finished second over track and trip last time. He can go one better.

(14) OLIVER has yet to run a bad race. Each-way chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) TIME FOR LOVE has run well in both outings. Given the impression, she will be better with this step-up in trip.

(9) CHARLENE, whose best effort has over 1,400m, will relish the extra 200m.

(7) SCHOOL POLICY finished ahead of Charlene and could also have more to offer over this trip.

(10) LICKETY SPLIT and (11) FLAMBOYANT FLYER ran their career-best races last time and should be competitive.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(4) MARSHALL FIELD and (7) LORD FYFIELD have a score to settle. The latter has the edge in receipt of 4kg.

(5) AVIGNON ought to appreciate the step-up to this distance.

(8) LOCKHEEDLIGHTNING, (11) BELLA’S PABLO and (12) WEATHER KING complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(14) CHEEKY LADDIE has not yet reached his ceiling but is drawn widest of all on his Western Cape comeback.

(4) ZOOMIE, who was a smart juvenile, has scope to improve this term after being gelded.

(5) PROMETERRE, (8) SAN PEDRO and (13) MARVEL WILLIAM make up a strong Vaughan Marshall quartet.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) CHARLES DICKENS is the undoubted star attraction and is hard to beat on these terms.

Fellow Grade 1 winner (1) GIMME A PRINCE is a threat over this trip.

(2) AFTER THE RAIN is likely to lead and will be hard to peg back if allowed his own way.

Recently gelded (6) ROYAL AUSSIE is distance-suited.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) GOLDEN HOSTESS acquitted herself competitively in consecutive Grade 1 events in KwaZulu-Natal late last season. She sets her sights lower and should capitalise.

(3) GIMME’S LASSIE finished ahead of (8) HAPPY CHANCE over 1,250m recently, but the latter is weighted to reverse that form over this distance.

(4) CALA MURETTA is open to improvement and could emerge as the biggest danger on her local debut.

Race 8 (1,000m)

The fillies (4) EASY MONEY, (6) HIGHLYCONFIDENTIAL and (5) MUSICAL ARTS are well-in under the conditions.

(1) FINAL MOVE was unlucky not to have finished closer last time and could be worth another chance.