Oct 30 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

This is a fight between (7) NAUTICAL LANDING and (6) ONE PATH. Nautical Landing has been out of the money only once in six starts and stays the trip. One Path was a close-up second last time.

(10) AMBER EYES ran one good race on the Poly. Each-way claims.

(4) ARCTIC FURY has shown some ability. Respect.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) ISIKWISHIKWISHI made steady improvement leading up to his maiden win last time. He copped a rating of 83 points for his troubles and so carries top weight in his handicap debut.

(3) L’ULTIMO was run out of it late last time but had excuses, with the third horse hanging on to him. He goes well over course and trip.

(2) BRASS BELL looks held by L’Ultimo on their last meeting, but is better off at the weights.

(5) EL DRAQUE has been knocking on the door.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) STRATHCLYDE ran a smart race behind the more than useful Gladatorian last time. He switches to the Poly and has the best alley.

(3) OFFICER IN COMMAND ran out of steam late in the Michaelmas Handicap and is back to a shorter trip over which he has run well.

(6) SPELLING BEE is 1.5kg better off with Officer In Command on their last meeting but this shorter trip could favour the latter.

(2) GIAMBATTISTA won his last two on the Poly. Each-way claims.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) ROYAL SWAN MASTER finished runner-up in his last three on the Poly. Can go one better.

(10) WOODLAND GLADE has the widest draw but she is 3kg better off with (1) AFRICAN DUSK on their last meeting.

(8) SHOEFELLA has come good of late with blinkers and a switch to the Poly. Each-way claims.

Race 5 (1,700m)

There should not be much between veteran (3) BANZAI PIPELINE and the younger (8) MVELELO, with a neck between them when last they met.

(7) FEW DOLLARS MORE has been much improved on the Poly. He should have a bright chance.

(1) KHANYISA INDLELA has been in good form. Respect.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) GREENLITEALLTHEWAY has come good in KwaZulu-Natal after showing little in the Cape. She does look progressive.

(8) BORN READY has drawn a little wide but she does stay the trip.

(9) THE QUEEN BEE was run out of it late last time. She has drawn wide but warrants respect.

(3) WAY TO BURN goes well on Poly and should make a bold bid.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(8) MOYA WA LALIGA finished in front of (4) VOLDEMORT last time and goes well over course and distance.

(3) BUGALUGS takes to the Poly for the first time and the synthetic surface could suit.

(5) WINTER WAVES is back over his preferred trip. Respect.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(6) MILLION VOICES is going over what looks to be her best trip. Strong claims.

(2) VISION TO ACHIEVE is back over her optimum trip. A drop in class could see her overcome top weight.

(12) SWEET JULIA has the widest draw and has been a beaten favourite at her last four outings. First-time blinkers could do the trick.

(1) HURRICANE CAT was a recent maiden winner. The Poly looks to be her best surface.