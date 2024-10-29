Oct 30 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Last-start winner Helene Warrior warrants support in Race 7 at Happy Valley on Oct 30. He has the services of winning partner Hugh Bowman again.

Race 1 (1,650m)

1 Mighty Steed has shown potential in Class 3 and finds himself well-suited dropping into Class 4 for the first time.

7 Can’t Go Wong, who tends to perform reliably even without frequent wins, should be primed to run well third-up.

5 Enshine should improve second-up from gate No. 1, stepping up in distance after needing the run on debut over an unsuitable 1,200m.

2 Escape Route boasts a solid record in this grade, with one win and a third from three starts. He may benefit from the extra distance.

Race 2 (1,650m)

3 Charmander has shown marked improvement since joining trainer David Hall’s yard, winning two of his three starts this season and finishing second in the other.

9 Medic Elite returns to his preferred track. Although he finished 12th at his last start, he was beaten by less than three lengths after being held up from the 150m.

1 Kasa Papa looks poised to win in this grade soon, as evidenced by his narrow defeat into second on his first appearance in Class 5.

2 Super Wise Dragon should be competitive if he stays sound, having pulled up as a “roarer” on multiple occasions.

Race 3 (1,200m)

5 Circuit Duffy can make a winning debut for trainer Frankie Lor, having shown promise in his trials, and he has champion jockey Zac Purton aboard.

8 Team Happy has shown consistency in three runs this season, including a first-up win, and his on-pace style should position him favourably again.

9 Telecom Power has shown steady improvement. His last-start seventh was an eye-catching effort as he had to cover extra ground from a wide draw.

1 High Percentage resumed last start after a bleeding attack and clearly needed the run. Now second-up, he has the advantage of gate No. 1 to help his cause.

Race 4 (1,000m)

3 Speedy Fortune turned in an eye-catching first-up run for trainer David Eustace, finishing a strong second. He looks ready to go one better.

2 Parents’ Love has been knocking on the door since dropping to Class 5. Respect.

6 Ace Talent had veterinary issues last start, pulling up with mucus in his trachea, but he has since trialled well.

4 Dan Attack has the ability to win in this grade. He benefits from the skilled hands of jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle.

Race 5 (1,650m)

1 Enjoy Golf makes his Happy Valley debut with solid Sha Tin form that reads well for a race of this calibre. He is a leading contender.

5 Sixth Generation, now third-up, should appreciate getting back to his preferred course and distance after two fair runs at Sha Tin.

11 Ninja Derby ran a fair fourth last start over course and distance. He cannot be discounted with in-form jockey Vincent Ho in the saddle.

8 Strongest Boy took a step forward second-up when returning to his favoured track, indicating he could progress further.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Glory Cloud returns for his third start this season much fitter after an eye-catching third to Spicy Gold first-up, though a wide draw hindered his progress last time.

5 Triumphant More appears well-prepared following a series of solid trials, suggesting he is ready for a bold first-up showing.

3 Happy Soul endured a tough trip last start, racing wide and without cover; an inside gate this time gives him every chance to regain his earlier first-up form.

4 Golden Rise had no luck first-up, where he was held up late from a wide draw and was unable to be fully tested. He has a tricky gate.

Race 7 (1,650m)

1 Helene Warrior returns after his first-up win over this course and distance on Sept 11. Bowman retains the ride and will ensure the Danny Shum-trained colt has every chance to continue his progress towards the Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

11 Super Unicorn smashed his maiden last start in fantastic style, putting over five lengths on his rivals. He is 12 points higher in the handicap and racing in Class 3 but should have more to offer, especially having drawn in gate No. 2.

6 I Can drew an inside gate for once last start and made full use of it, securing another win. He remains a top chance for in-form trainer Pierre Ng, especially as he has drawn low again.

9 Daring Pursuit kicks off his season as a last-start winner at the top of Class 4 and now tests his mettle in Class 3 for the first time, but he should rise to the occasion.

Race 8 (1,200m)

9 Swift Ascend broke through stylishly on the class drop into Class 4 last start, registering Eustace’s first Hong Kong win. He can build on that success.

3 Divano comes to Happy Valley for the first time. The talented Francis Lui-trained four-year-old was beaten as a short-priced favourite first-up, but his run into third was still very good.

10 Scotch Tycoon should lead comfortably from gate No. 1 and prove tough to catch.

4 Gustosisimo was only narrowly denied victory first-up at this course and distance. Each-way claims.

