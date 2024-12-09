Seow is adapting to life up north

Heavy rain does not dampen Jerlyn Seow's mood as she salutes to her victory aboard Commander for trainer Simon Dunderdale at the Sungai Besi winner's circle on Dec 8.

Never in Jerlyn Seow’s wildest dreams had she ever imagined she would one day be crowned Singapore champion apprentice jockey in a male-dominated sport, not once but twice.

After the 2023 and 2024 back-to-back titles, the world was her oyster. But, instead, it all came crashing down – for not just her, but for the whole local industry – after the Government’s decision to shut racing down from Oct 5.

The Singaporean lass had actually not intended to see the world so soon, happy to just build on her home turf, but the Kranji closure has ultimately forced her hand.

Malaysia being just a stone’s throw away, is probably not the first country that comes to mind for someone riding on such an upward spiral and with so much promise.

But, as it falls under the Malayan Racing Association umbrella, too, its licensing is easier, while Hong Kong, which topped her wish list, does not take foreign apprentices.

Like many of her peers, the 31-year-old was at the crossroads – either the former dog-cafe barista pivots to another career or she keeps her boots on.

Seow chose the latter after many discussions with husband Clifford, and sleepless nights.

If she had listened to her head, she would have ended her riding career, but she listened to her heart – she did it for the passion.

Two months after the axe fell on Kranji, Seow has won four races in 37 rides in Kuala Lumpur, where she is based, though she still returns to Singapore every week.

On Dec 8, in pouring rain, she booted home her latest winner, Commander, for leading trainer Simon Dunderdale in Race 7 at Sungai Besi, a RM35,000 (S$10,600) Class 4A event over 1,400m.

“Simon told me to go forward, and settle in the first four,” said Seow, who was at her second winning combination with the Kiwi handler after Awesome Storm.

“It was raining heavily and I couldn’t see anywhere. But, even if he was quite far off the leaders, he was travelling so well for me.

“I think he really enjoyed the heavy track whereas the other horses didn’t appreciate it at all.”

The former Kranji-based galloper rang up Seow’s ninth Malaysian winner overall, as she rode five winners at previous cross-border hit-and-runs pre-closure.

For someone who came through blood, sweat and tears – she was rejected from the riding academy once – to earn her craft, she is grateful for any win, and still doing the job she loves.

With her master, two-time Singapore champion trainer Jason Ong, finally launching his new Kuala Lumpur stables recently, things can only get better, even if one cannot help but feel she has settled for Hobson’s choice.

“I’ve done okay. Four winners is not bad, plus the five winners I rode earlier, but it could’ve been more as I stopped riding in KL when they renovated the turf track,” said Seow.

“More importantly, I’m getting some support, and things should improve now that Jason had his first runners last week.

“At first, I only flew up on race day, but I now fly out on Wednesday night to ride trackwork for Jason from Thursday to Saturday.

“I couldn’t get really started as I also just came back from a Japan holiday. I also had to sort out the apartment rental first.”

With a monthly rental of RM2,000, air tickets and other living expenses, Seow more than ever realises the significance of prize money as her lifeblood.

“I’ve now found a place to rent, but as the prize money in Malaysia is not as high, it’s hard to keep two households running,” she said.

“But no choice. I’m doing it more for the passion of racing. We’ll see how it goes.”

With racing no longer an iron rice bowl, the animal lover in her has already thought of a safety net.

“I go back home to be with Clifford, and my cats, too. I’ve also begun a part-time one-year course in veterinary wellness care with Temasek Polytechnic,” she said.

“My classes are on Mondays and Tuesdays. They’re mostly online, so I can also do them when I’m up in KL.

“It’s very tough, especially all these biological terms which sound complicated to us laymen. I can’t wait for the practical classes like animal massage to start.”

