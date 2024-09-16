Sept 17 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) CAPE FLOWER did not show her best when well beaten last time. She is clearly capable of much better and could bounce back to beat these rivals.

(3) TARTAN QUEEN has been unreliable so far but did run well with a tongue tie last time and could have more to offer.

(4) TUNE AGAIN is better over 1,000m but may be able to pick a break on this lot.

(6) ROYAL VENUS is capable of contesting the finish again.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) BROOKSIDER was not beaten far in some Western Cape races and could be the right one in this line-up after a change of trainer.

(3) NIKES RAY OF LIGHT has been unlucky a couple of times and should fight out the finish.

(2) HAT HOT HAT usually gives his best and is another who is quite capable of getting involved with the finish.

(1) AND ACTION is consistent but battling to win a race.

Race 3 (1,300m)

(1) GIMME’S LASSIE continues to frustrate her followers as she looked to have done enough to win last time before being caught very late. She was weighted to win that race and is again weighted to win comfortably.

(2) MONTELENA has improved after a change of trainer and could be better than rated. Trainer Alan Greeff has four runners in this race and all deserve a mention.

Stable companions (3) BACK FOR MORE and (4) ELLORIX are all capable of contesting the finish.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) ICE CAP is knocking hard on the door but does tend to only run on very late.

(1) ELUSIVE MATA on the other hand tends to tire late but is not out of it.

(3) BEIJING BOULEVARD has improved of late and could get the run of the race.

(4) ACCUMULATE was not disgraced over further last time and has a winning chance this track and trip.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) WALT WHITMAN came from a long way back to win well last time and only picked up a four-point penalty. That may not be enough to anchor him. There are, however, some tough knockers in the race and he will not find it easy to give some of these a start like that.

(3) THE INKOSANA flopped on the turf last time but has done well on this surface of late and could bounce back to be a threat.

(7) SAN QUINTIN is in good shape and is not out of it.

(6) HEAD GARDENER could play a minor role.

Race 6 (1,300m)

(6) MASKED VIGILANTE has impressed at his only two starts on Polytrack. He broke a long and expensive losing run in May to win over 1,400m and was extremely unlucky not to win over 1,200m in July. He was slowly away and had numerous traffic problems to be beaten by 0.40 of a length. Surprisingly, he has been kept to the turf since then. Ran a cracker from the front when caught very late last time. If such tactics are used again, he will not be easy to catch.

(5) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL is in very good heart and will not go down without a fight.

(1) STRANGE MAGIC has been unreliable in her new yard but could play a minor role.

(3) LILY OF THE NILE completes the shortlist.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) PASHTUNWALI is consistent and is distance-suited, so gets a narrow pick to score.

(9) BENNELONG POINT is hard to trust, but is also quite capable of being victorious.

(4) CHARLIE MALONE has been a bit hit or miss of late, but needs to be included in all bets.

(3) COASTAL PATH has been costly to follow, but did run well last time. Can surprise.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(8) VISION OF WILL has been consistent in KwaZulu-Natal and has a winning chance.

(1) ELLA’S DELIGHT is speedy and is suited by course and distance.

(5) MISS SHAIVI has been threatening to win a race all year and has every chance of winning this one.

(6) SI GIOCA loves this surface and is clearly not out of it.