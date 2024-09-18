Sept 19 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) RED LEGEND finished close-up in two of his last three starts and is unlikely to get a better opportunity to open his account.

(3) RASTIGNAC and (4) HAT TRICK OR TREAT have shown enough to play leading roles, though a bigger threat could come from (6) PIKE PLACE who, with the benefit of his rider’s 2.5kg claim, gets 6kg from Red Legend.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) AMBITIOUS LADY has made sufficient improvement recently over slightly further ground to suggest that she can give weight and a beating to these rivals, even over this trip.

(2) FUTURE DATE is open to improvement going over this trip for the first time, so she could fight for victory.

(3) PASS THE BATON, (4) TIK TOK ADDICTION and (5) BELLA’S CHARM are likely to fight out the minors.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) ANNEWITHAN E had (2) FREE IN SEATTLE 2.75 lengths behind her when second in a similar contest last time.

However, she was 3.10 lengths adrift of (1) SOLO DIVA in her previous outing, so a chance is taken on the latter confirming that form.

(4) GIMME THE FLAME and (5) PERINI PALACE are competitive at this level.

Race 4 (1,800m)

Maiden (1) MANZ KNIGHT finished behind (2) CALLABURN in a 2,000m maiden event and is unlikely to turn the tables on these revised weight terms.

The latter finished ahead of (5) FLAG BEARER in a similar contest last time and should confirm his superiority.

Course-and-distance winner (4) FULL GO and hard-knocker (6) GUY ALEXANDER, who finished second over 1,600m last time, have the ability to make their presence felt.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(3) SILKY JET was a wide-margin maiden winner over this distance and her opening handicap mark is not likely to halt her momentum.

(1) PLAY WITH FIRE, (2) ANGEL’S WISH and (4) IDEAL FUTURE are hard-knockers with the form and experience to make life difficult for the selection.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(3) CAPTAIN JIM has improved in three starts with his headgear fitted and should remain competitive on his handicap debut.

(2) BREATH OF MAGIC and (4) FAST DUTY should acquit themselves competitively dropping in grade off a reduced mark.

(7) SOUTHERN STYLE and (9) WRITTEN IN STONE should not be underestimated.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN beat (2) NKANDLA GOLD by 1.7 lengths in a similar contest over track and trip recently but is 2.5kg worse off.

Both had finished behind (3) ON CUE over course and trip in August and the latter is weighted to confirm her superiority.

Last-start winners (4) TCHAIKOVSKY (off an unchanged mark) and (5) JOHN WICK, despite a six-point penalty, ought to remain competitive.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) COMMANDER OF ALL and (2) AFTER HOURS are consistent hard-knockers whose competitiveness at this level is beyond doubt.

(3) TOGETHER AGAIN is another with the form and experience to make her presence felt.

However, preference is for veteran (4) DANCING DORA, whose consistency off her current mark will be rewarded sooner rather than later.