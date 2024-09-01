Sept 2 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) PONTE VECCHIO ran a creditable fifth over 1,000m on Aug 30 and looks the one to beat if she takes her place in the line-up.

(2) BEST INTENTIONS has been very disappointing of late but has an obvious winning chance.

(7) ROYAL VENUS is capable of contesting the finish.

(6) SIERRA SKY makes a local debut after some poor runs but could improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) GUARDING THE WALL has run well in both his starts at this centre and should make a bold bid.

(4) JAMBO SANA showed improvement last start and could have more to offer this time.

(1) WINNING CAPTAIN is improving and can contest the finish.

(5) ABSOLU NOIR is holding form and deserves some respect.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) WAR LAUNCH is knocking hard at the door and was seen to be making late progress last time. He can go one better this time.

(5) KNOCKEMSTIFF ran well on local debut and has a winning chance.

(2) MR BODACIOUS only tired late last time and will always be a threat.

(3) CRUZADOR stopped late last time but, one of these days, he will keep rolling.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) SON OF ERUPT makes his local debut and it would not be a surprise if he proves too good for these rivals.

The same could also be said of rival (1) CHILLI CHACHA.

(3) BRYDEN BAY showed improvement last time and can fight out the finish again.

(5) SMART VIEW ran his best race last time and could do even better this time around.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) SEASIDE TRIP was not beaten far last time and could pop up and score.

(4) EAT PREY LOVE flopped in some better races than this recently but does have Richard Fourie in the irons.

(6) MILLIONDOLLAR GIRL is likely to improve and deserves some respect.

(2) DAWN OF GOLD bounced back to score last time but will need to overcome a penalty for that win.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) MR MOLONY has not won for some time but has run some decent races all year and could win on local debut.

(4) MALDANO is unreliable but is also not out of it.

(1) BREEDE BABY disappointed last time but will have blinkers this time and she would not be a surprise winner.

(3) TURNTHEBEATAROUND is better than her last run would suggest and could be the surprise package.

Race 7 (2,200m)

(9) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE struggled a long time before getting out of the maiden ranks. He ran a nice third over 2,000m on Aug 16 and looks ready to score again.

(1) WALT WHITMAN took a shot at a feature last time and failed but he has scope for improvement and it would not be a surprise if he bounced back and beat these rivals.

(2) KANIMAMBO is holding form well and has no issues with this track and trip.

(3) MAGNUM FIRE takes a drop in class, so could surprise.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(4) TAKE A MULLIGAN is better on the turf but he did run a good second over 1,900m on Aug 27 on this surface and can go one better this time.

(3) HE’S A GAUL is not reliable but can contest the finish if in the mood.

(2) GLOBAL REEF has run some really good races in Gauteng but does try the Polytrack for the first time.

(6) SUNDROP is consistent and has each-way claims.