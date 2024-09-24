Sept 25 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Matsu Victor (Vincent Ho) winning over the Happy Valley 1,650m on Sept 11. He can seal a double on Sept 25.

Race 1 (1,800M)

1 Joyful Prosperity faced a challenge from a wide gate first-up but made an eye-catching late charge to finish third. With an improved draw, his chances look promising.

7 Sunny Baby finished strongly into the runner-up position first-up over a mile at Sha Tin. He reunites with Zac Purton, who has been aboard for all three of his career wins, and the step-up to 1,800m should suit him well.

3 Arthur’s Kingdom ended his last campaign in fine form, culminating in an all-the-way victory. He looks poised to start this season on a high note.

4 Fruit Warrior had just one run in Class 5 last term, where he performed respectably despite racing wide mid-race. Each-way claims.

Race 2 (1,200M)

7 Gallant Goody caught the eye in his lead-up trial, following his best performance in his final run last season. He appears poised to make further progress this preparation.

6 Speedy Chariot finished nicely into fourth first-up, marking his initial attempt in Class 5. He can continue to improve second-up.

2 Dan Attack makes his debut in Class 5. He has been a tricky horse to catch, but this type of race should present a more manageable challenge.

8 Beau Gosse joined Francis Lui’s stable at the end of last season and resumed this preparation with a solid fourth-place finish. Respect.

Race 3 (1,200M)

7 Sight Happy has potential. He over-raced fresh, but expect better things to come from him with more racing under his belt. He has drawn nicely, which should give him every chance.

10 Talents Supremo comes out of a strong form race, finishing fifth to Packing Hermod. He needs to jump well to maximise his chances, though.

2 Aeroinvincible raced too keenly and was checked when beaten as a short-priced favourite first-up; he deserves another opportunity.

5 Nebraskan began to find his form towards the end of last season after a class drop, hinting at improvement to come.

Race 4 (1,650M)

8 Foremost Teddy can be sided with, especially with Purton on board from barrier 1. He was a solid third at this course and distance last time, and he is on an upward trend this preparation.

9 Gale Saga is lightly raced; despite breaking through in Class 5 last time, the rise to Class 4 should suit him well. He has more to come.

2 Snowalot will benefit from a rise in distance second-up, and reuniting with Lyle Hewitson is a positive. Barrier 2 ensures he gets the right run.

4 Turin Warrior may not be a prolific winner but, with Hugh Bowman in the saddle and having trialled strongly for his return, he should get his chance.

Race 5 (1,650M)

6 Chain Of Gold looked progressive last season, culminating in a big first local win, and he should have more to offer.

12 I Can was ridden conservatively from a wide draw first-up but finished strongly into third at this course and distance. Strong chance.

3 Samarkand resumed nicely with a narrow second to Helene Warrior. With Purton taking over the reins, he should be right in the mix.

4 Noble Pursuit is a talent with three wins from 10 starts; while he may need further, he can still perform well fresh.

Race 6 (1,650M)

4 Matsu Victor looks one to stick with after winning his first race at this course and distance in fine style last start despite racing wide from barrier 10. He will benefit from stepping away from barrier 1, which should ensure a perfect run in transit.

8 Super Unicorn was edging closer to a win before the season ended and, with Purton riding from barrier 2, he should be in the mix.

5 Brave Witness can be followed up on after his maiden win at the end of last season.

10 Gallant Crown raced wide without cover first-up but was not beaten by far; drawing barrier 4 should bring him better luck in the run.

Race 7 (1,200M)

1 Prime Mortar was runner-up in his last two races to horses like Packing Hermod, which reads well for a race like this.

2 Aurora Lady ran a promising third behind up-and-comer Packing Power first-up, setting him up well for his second-up run in a race where many are resuming.

6 New Power put together two consecutive wins last season and seems to thrive at this course and distance; barrier 1 will give him every chance.

7 Spicy Gold concluded his season with a solid maiden win, and he may still have points in hand.

Race 8 (1,000M)

3 Midori Glory burst onto the local scene with an impressive victory at this course and distance in late May. Although he failed to deliver second-up, he looks poised to return in good order after a break and an encouraging trial performance.

1 Youthful Spirits always rates a chance in races like this; his early speed ensures a favourable position, and Purton remaining in the saddle is a plus.

4 O’Liner benefits from drawing barrier 1; his recent trial win was encouraging.

7 Healthy Healthy is returning on a quick seven-day turnaround; a bit of match fitness could give him an edge, though the wide draw could prove tricky.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club