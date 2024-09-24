Sept 25 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(12) REAL WAR has made steady improvement and looks primed for this. Of concern is a wide draw but he should still be competitive.

(3) COSMIC CAPTAIN has not been far back in recent sprints but he does stay this trip well.

(1) FORTUNE HUNTER made a promising enough debut on the Poly. He has the best of the draw and should make a race of it.

(5) DEPUTY CHIEF has shown some ability but was a touch disappointing last run. He gets first-time blinkers and could be worth following.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(12) FUTURE FLO drops from 1,950m to a 1,000m dash but has shown some form over the trip. A wide draw may not be in his favour but sprinting may well be his forte.

(9) KOLA TONIC was in need of his last effort. He has shown some ability.

(10) MO KING was doing his best work late on the Poly last run. Each-way claims.

(5) WHO BLINKED made a promising debut and can improve. Include in the exotics.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(10) ZENA ROSE has made steady improvement and the step-up in trip will suit.

(6) GREENLITEALLTHEWAY was a well-beaten fourth when making her local debut but will much prefer this trip.

(2) SWEET REUNION is proven over the trip and has the best of the draw.

(8) LONG STREET finished ahead of Zena Rose when last they met but she is well exposed and her younger rival does appear to have more to come.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) SPELLING BEE and (5) FRENCH FLAME both look well in at the weights. There was little between the two when last they met.

(4) FORGIVENESS has her second start after a lengthy break and she only has 52.5kg to shoulder.

(8) PLAZA ACCORD was a beaten favourite last run. The step-up in trip could bring out the best. Include in the exotics.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) VIHAAN’S BOMB bids for his fifth win in succession. But he may not have all his way as stable companion (3) NATYAM, who has run two good races since coming from the Cape, is more at home over this trip.

(8) KYOMAI showed good improvement off a more competitive mark last time. The cheek pieces go on and he has only 54kg to shoulder.

(7) BLACKBERRY MALT has found form of late and should be competitive again.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) PRINCESS PALACE was backed in off the boards last time and landed the gamble. She won well enough to suggest that there is more to come. Looks the one to beat.

(1) AVERNIAN GODDESS took an age to get off the mark but has not been out of the money in five starts.

(6) SHE’S A BOMBER was supported on debut and duly obliged. She has not been out since mid-June, so may just need the run. Include in the exotics.

(8) SHE’S A MACHINE has her second run after a lengthy break but caught the eye when racing over a shorter trip last time. One to watch.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) TWENTY ONE MAY ran a blinder on his seasonal debut, finishing just under three lengths back to the speedy Lunarcam in a Pinnacle Stakes. The handicappers have not been kind and he now races off a mark of 92 points.

Also off a high mark after just two outings is (1) BOOM SHAKALAKA. After one promising start in the Cape, he was sent up to KZN to John Buckler and he made short work of the opposition in his Maiden win. He copped an 89-point rating but has the best of the draw and can follow up.

Of the older runners, (7) MASTER JOSH is back over a more suitable trip but does have a big weight in spite of Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance, while (4) GORGEOUS GUY showed some of his better form last run and can feature.

Race 8 (1,000m)

This race could boil down to (3) TARA STAR, (4) MISS LADYATERIX and (11) ICY LANCASTER – all three finished close-up behind recent winner Rugger Lover.

(13) GREY FANTACY and (14) VISION TO ACHIEVE, who were also in that race, cannot be ignored.