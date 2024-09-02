Sept 3 South Africa (Vaal/Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(11) PYRO EDITION finished ahead of the more experienced (5) SKITTLES SKIES when making his debut. He did well to finish fifth in a 1,600m race on July 20 and can make any amount of improvement. Skittles Skies is arguably better over a shorter trip.

(6) SERRANO was caught in the dying strides when trying further last time. Each-way claims.

(4) YUKON was not disgraced in his first outing and could be the dark horse.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) PEARL IN HER CROWN is racing after a rest. She is bred for further but can nevertheless open her account.

(2) LINE IN THE SKY is looking for the extra distance. She has sprinted well and could get into the fight now.

(1) CAT O’CLOCK finished ahead of her last time. If she enjoys the trip, she could finally score.

(6) BELLA’S CHARM looked dangerous last time. Respect.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(4) GROOVEJET improved for the step-up from 1,400m to finish second over 1,600m last time. Could have more to offer over 1,800m.

(7) CONGRESSMAN finished second over this course and distance when resuming after a three-month absence and would have come on since. (8) WOOD WORLD has improved in two starts after he was gelded. Each-way claims.

(9) BLACK CHERRY completes the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) SNEAK PREVIEW ran a much better race in her second try over this distance. Can go close.

(3) ZOOMBOMBER is knocking at the door.

If (6) GUY ALEXANDER does not mind the drop in distance, he could kick on best for the win.

(2) LOVE TAP has plummeted in ratings. Do not ignore.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(8) LADY SPRINGFIELD ran an encouraging second over 1,600m last time. Top chance.

(1) ENGLISH MISTRESS finished second in three of her last four starts. Decent claims.

(9) DARLING GIRL has three lengths to find on that rival but is 3.5kg better off.

(3) STYLE ICON appeals most of the remainder.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(2) PRETTY IN PEARLS, who has raced against stronger company, and stablemate (8) HAVE A PARTY look to fight out the finish.

(6) IDEAL FUTURE has each-way claims while (5) TEO TORRIATTE should not be ignored.

Race 7 (1,800m)

Recent course-and-distance winner (7) OTTO LUYKEN has the advantage of superior fitness.

Consistent (1) LOVE IS A ROSE and top-rated (3) PACAYA are resuming after a 100-day absence but have run well after a rest.

(5) RAPIDASH, who ran second in his only start over this trip, completes the shortlist.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) IN THE ETHER has placed five times in six starts over track and trip. Strong claims.

(4) SMASHING is in good form, having shed her maiden status last time.

(3) AXEL COLLINS jumps from gate No. 1 and it would be no surprise to see him go close.

(5) ARILENA returns from a long layoff. Each-way claims.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(1) DAIMYO was a pillar-to-post winner of his last start over 2,200m and could be hard to peg back again.

(9) BLUE BAY and (3) CALL TO UNITE finished an eye-catching second over course and distance when resuming. They will be competitive.

Last-start winner (4) KING PELLES has each-way claims.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(1) KARANGETANG can notch his fourth win as he is meeting most of the same field he beat last time on better weight conditions.

(2) CHASING HAPPINESS is in cracking form but does have her stablemate to beat.

(4) LONGSWORD can fight out the finish.

(3) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES showed huge improvement last time.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(1) SAIL THE SEAS showed promise as a two-year-old and could represent the value from gate No. 1, with improvement likely.

(3) KELP FOREST, (9) MONT LOISIR and (10) DAS GUTE have the form and experience to pose a threat.

Race 12 (1,200m)

(4) MICKE’S BOMB will enjoy the step-down in trip. Strong claims.

(8) RAINING RUBIES is running well. She loves the course and distance.

(5) CRIMSON CLOUD shed her maiden last time and has improved with each start.

(1) GLAWARI is better than her last start suggests.

Race 13 (1,250m)

(9) RIVERSTONE had won twice and finished second twice in four Western Cape appearances as a gelding. Looks the one to beat.

Last-start winner (8) NIGHT BOMBER should be competitive, while the consistent (11) SPEED RACER could pose a threat.

(1) SOOTY has claims from gate No. 1.

Race 14 (1,250m)

(1) SOUTHERN SKIES has been given a two-month freshen up after winning over 1,200m on May 21. Looks the one to beat.

(5) WINTER RAINFALL is better than her last starts suggest.

Last-start winner (7) NIGHT VIGIL is progressive. Respect.

(9) MY FLOWER FATE cannot be discounted.