Sept 5 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) REMAINS OF THE DAY justified market support by finishing second over this course and distance on his return from a rest during which he was gelded.

He is 2.5kg worse off with (2) SUMMER SHADE and (6) PURSUIT OF FAME but should confirm that form with further improvement.

(8) TIGER STORM showed promise in two starts as a juvenile and has been gelded since, so should have more to offer.

(7) JOHNNY APPLESEED was backed to make a winning debut as a 2yo in open company. He, too, was then gelded and is open to any amount of improvement.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(5) BELLISSIVAR improved with blinkers fitted to finish a close-up second over track and trip in her last start. She sets the standard in a modest line-up.

However, the bar is not set very high and newcomers (12) DENIM BLUE and (13) ENDIZAYO need not be special to be competitive on debut. The well-bred latter is a Querari-bred filly out of a multiple Grade 3 and Listed-placed mare. Watch the betting.

(1) ROYAL HORIZON has earning potential with the benefit of an introductory outing.

Race 3 (1,000m)

Several runners are engaged to run at earlier meetings so their participation here is in doubt.

(7) SAKHALA IS’CATHULO has recently improved with a tongue-tie fitted and ought to stay competitive.

(5) RATTLE BAG and (8) THE NAVY LARK all have the form and experience to play leading roles if taking their place.

(4) WHAT A TIGER had excuses for his disappointing last start and is better than that performance suggests, so has to be respected.

Race 4 (1,450m)

Progressive (5) MISS HANNIGAN has thrived since joining Fabian Habib’s yard, winning three of five starts for the stable.

She beat (4) SOLDIER’S EYE (has blinkers refitted) and (1) GIMME A SHOT (won her only outing on this course) over this distance at Turffontein in August and could confirm her superiority despite a 1.5kg swing in favour of both rivals.

(6) BETULA could pose the biggest threat as she would have tightened up after an encouraging 1,200m comeback.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(4) TAXHAVEN and (9) MASTER TIK TOK were not winning out of turn last time. They can remain competitive out of the maidens as both have form over this distance.

(8) FIFTH OF JULY had his last-start win over 1,800m franked by the subsequent victory of (6) DIESEL’S SHADOW (1kg better off).

Both are likely to feature despite resultant penalties. It could, however, pay to side with (5) CELTIC RUSH who won his only outing over this trip and has been given relief from the handicapper.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Promising 3yo (5) CHESTNUT BOMBER is carded to run earlier but could still be hard to beat.

(3) GIMMEACHOICE has finished second in back-to-back outings over 1600m, the latest behind re-opposing (8) ARCHIMIDES (1.5kg worse off), so would not be winning out of turn.

(4) WILLOW EXPRESS has the form and experience to be competitive although he has not won over 1,600m in 22 attempts.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) PRESLEY is one of many with an earlier engagement, so his participation here could be in doubt.

(3) VIVA SPIRIT caught the eye when third over this distance after a four-month absence. He should strip fitter and have more to offer.

(2) MASTER CHRISTMAS has returned to form recently and confirmed as much by winning his last start at a higher level. He carries a three-point penalty but should play a leading role in this grade.

(9) KING’S RANSOM should not be underestimated in his first outing over 1,600m.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) PRINCESS ILARIA and (4) MIGHTY GODDESS are hard-knockers with the form and experience to acquit themselves competitively although they may be vulnerable to less-exposed younger rivals.

Last-start maiden winner (7) HAT’S QUEEN fits that profile and is open to improvement.

Fellow 3yo fillies (6) TWOSTEP QUEEN and (5) ACROSS THE POND, themselves last-start winners over this trip, appeal more. The latter performed well at this level as a 2yo in open company and was rewarded for her consistency at this venue a fortnight ago, and a resultant three-point penalty is not likely to halt her momentum.