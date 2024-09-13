Via Sistina takes on Jenni and Brightside

Sydney mare Via Sistina (Kerrin McEvoy) scored an impressive win in the Group 1 Winx Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick on Aug 24. She will be aiming for a third Group 1 nod in the Makybe Diva Stakes (1,600m) at Flemington on Sept 14.

MELBOURNE Outstanding Irish import Via Sistina is aiming to exact revenge on the bold front-running Pride Of Jenni in the Group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes (1,600m) at Flemington on Sept 14.

The mare trained by Sydney champion trainer Chris Waller and raced by Yu Long, the same Chinese-based owner behind Kranji’s Last Supper, has raced three times in Australia, all in Sydney Group 1 races, and won first-up in the Ranvet Stakes (2,000m) at Rosehill.

She, however, finished 6½ lengths behind Pride Of Jenni in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,000m) at Randwick.

But Via Sistina scored at good odds when, under Kerrin McEvoy, she won first-up at her most recent run in the Winx Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick on Aug 24.

With two wins and a second from her three Australian races at the elite level, the seven-year-old Fastnet Rock mare is entitled to be the top fancy in the A$750,000 (S$611,000) race, not to mention that champion hoop James McDonald is in the irons this time.

Waller also has Atishu who ran ninth behind the stable star in the Winx Stakes. The Savabeel mare also boasts three wins, and two placings from six races at the track.

Waller said it was exciting taking headline acts on tour, even if he was a little wary of the new way of going for his Winx Stakes winner.

“It’s her first time at Flemington, I’m not 100 per cent sure of her racing left-handed,” he said.

“But what we usually find with these European horses is they’re pretty well skilled, with their lefts and rights, uphills and downhills. So I’d expect her to be pretty good.

“But we were just giving her a look around, getting her used to the scenery. (I said) ‘Don’t go too fast’, that was all.

“Atishu’s carrying a little bit more weight, she might still be a runaway. So I wanted her to do a little bit more than Via Sistina, who’s ready and rock-hard fit.

“There’s a bit of excitement, it’s good to get down here and see where the horses measure up.”

A three-time Group 1 winner including twice over 1,600m, Pride Of Jenni was disappointing first-up in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) on Aug 31. She was fifth, beaten around 5½ lengths by Pinstriped after leading.

The Pride Of Dubai mare has never won fresh and her second-up record is much better. Trainer Ciaron Maher is confident the mare can bounce back.

Defending champion Mr Brightside will also be a big runner. He finished a narrow second to Pinstriped in the Memsie Stakes and third to Pride Of Jenni in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The Makybe Diva Stakes is slated as Race 8 at 2.20pm Singapore time on the Australia race card. HKJC