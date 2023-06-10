Start the day with Mary’s Greenlight

Race 1 (1,160m)

(5) MARY’S GREENLIGHT improved to finish second last time after a pleasing debut fourth. Hard to beat with further progress.

(1) ARTICUNO improved last time with a run under her belt to have a say on her Highveld introduction.

(4) LADY ELLIOT and (8) STRIKING ANGEL appeal after their promising debut efforts.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) NEERAH was a fast-finishing fourth on debut over 1,000m against older rivals. She represents value in receipt of weight from the males.

(5) STATESMAN was backed on debut when beating only one home but would have gained plenty from that outing.

(3) JOKER MAN finished an encouraging third on his introduction and should be a factor with natural improvement.

Respect newcomer (6) VIVA SPIRIT.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) FEATHER BOA sets a good standard. She cannot be overlooked but concedes a lot of weight.

(2) BLESS MY STARS carries 4kg lighter than their meeting in the Grade 1 SA Fillies Classic over 1,800m, which makes it interesting.

(3) RENY has a bit to find on that form but ought to make her presence felt on these terms.

(5) TULIP TREE is at the top of her game and is capable of posing a threat in receipt of weight from her rivals.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) BE REAL was backed and won her previous outing with blinkers. Will be competitive with further improvement.

(2) BETULA and (4) PLATINA PRINCESS built on their promising debuts to score subsequently. They should have more to offer.

(7) WHITE PEARL fits a similar profile and is likely to find the Standside track to her liking.

Race 5 (1,400m)

The improving (5) FRENCH IMPACT broke through last time – his fourth start – but is 3kg worse off with (1) FIRE ‘N FLAMES. He is also drawn the widest.

Fire ‘N Flames is closely matched on the form of a previous 1,200m meeting with (3) PURE PREDATOR, who could have more to offer over this trip.

(2) MAX THE MAGICIAN has been impressive in winning both starts beyond sprint distances. It should pay to follow his progress.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) PUERTO MANZANO gives chunks of weight away but is still favourable under these conditions. His class should prevail.

(2) JIMMY DON was unlucky in a KwaZulu-Natal feature last time. But he is a threat if running to the form of his course-and-distance second in the Grade 1 SA Classic.

(3) WHAFEEF has turned a corner after being gelded and could make it a hat-trick.

(4) RULE BY FORCE and (5) PYROMANIAC can also stake their claims on the revised terms.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) IDABELLE was getting closer to a breakthrough but fluffed her lines last time, when probably unsuited by the soft ground. Worth another chance.

(2) IMPRESSION has been threatening and is likely to be competitive in her first start after switching stables.

(3) PINK DIAMOND found one to beat in her last two starts. Strong chance to get her first victory.

(9) SPRING IN HEAVEN need not improve a great deal to account for these rivals over this distance.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(1) DESERT FOX and (4) BROADWAY have had their chances, so could be vulnerable to less-exposed rivals.

(2) CELTIC RUSH and (3) WILLIAMSON fall into that category and do not have to improve a great deal to land the spoils.

(5) MANZ KNIGHT has been consistent and ought to open his account sooner rather than later.

(6) FELIDAVIAN is another to consider on his Highveld debut, having raced against stronger fields in the Western Cape.