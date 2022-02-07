STC appoints Dennis Loh as racing division head

Dennis Loh, 48, has an equine and stable management programme diploma from Kentucky International Thoroughbred Institute in the US.

Hong Kong native Dennis Loh has been appointed Division Head (Racing) by the Singapore Turf Club (STC).

His task is “to drive the club’s aspirations to steer local horse racing to attain new milestones in the new normal”.

Singapore racing has been declining since the pandemic started, with the horse population halved to about 700 at Kranji.

Many expatriate trainers and jockeys have gone back, including champion trainer Lee Freedman and champion jockey Vlad Duric.

It was no longer the lure, with reduced race meetings. Feature races have either been dropped or have their prize money drastically cut.

A number of executives with years of experience and crucial to the racing operations have also left the turf club.

The STC said Loh brings with him “a wealth of varied experiences in the horse racing and equine arena for over two decades”.

More recently, he was more a consultant for Equine Veterinarian Clinic, New Zealand.

He was also founder/head of operations for Lohan Equine, Hong Kong, where he engaged and collaborated with horse trainers, veterinarians, racing officials and horse owners. He also steered racing operations.

Loh, 48, has an equine and stable management programme diploma from Kentucky International Thoroughbred Institute in the US.

He has held various roles at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, Macau Jockey Club and the Aquis Farm in Queensland, Australia, where he marketed and bridged the purchase and sale of racehorses and yearlings for major clients.

His appointment with the STC is with immediate effect.