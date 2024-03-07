 Strike Gold’s redemption time, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Strike Gold’s redemption time

The smart Strike Gold. ST FILE PHOTO

An extra good thing beaten last time, Le Grange-trained 3YO set to make amends

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Mar 07, 2024 10:35 pm

In all honesty, Strike Gold must be given a chance to redeem himself in Race 9 on March 9.

That will be in the $50,000 Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,000m.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange for Gold Stable, the three-year-old New Zealand-bred by Iffraaj has the makings of a top sprinter.

The handsome bay colt rarely runs a bad race and has notched two smart wins and a second from nine starts.

Backed down as the even-money favourite at his last start on Feb 17, he was – one could say – a certainty beaten.

After jumping awkwardly out in the Class 4 Division 2 race over the Poly 1,200m, he hit the off-side barrier partition and blundered.

As a result, jockey Bruno Queiroz was nearly dislodged. Strike Gold lost many precious lengths.

Queiroz managed to move his mount up gradually and gave him a good squeeze at the top of the straight.

Strike Gold responded beautifully and, for a fleeting moment, it looked like the colt was going to score a “miraculous” last-to-first victory.

Alas, the big catching-up took its toll. He flattened at the shadows of the winning post. It was, however, a gallant effort. Although finishing fifth, he was only 1 3/4 lengths behind the winner, Per Incrown.

There was no denying that, with a clean jump, Strike Gold could have won “hands down”.

He is just meeting a similar field on March 9 – if not weaker – and he should prove hard to beat.

loon@sph.com.sg

HORSE RACING

