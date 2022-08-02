Sunday’s Singapore Stipendiary Stewards’ report highlights

Lim’s Zoom taking Sunday’s Race 1 by tracking the leader. Jockey Blake Shin said he had anticipated settling just ahead of midfield. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

RACE 1

LIM’S ZOOM (1st/$15)

When questioned, jockey Blake Shinn said that it had not been his intention to race forward and he had anticipated settling just ahead of midfield.

But, when Loving Babe was slow to begin and Helushka did not push forward, he allowed his mount to stride forward.

RACE 2

SOUSUI (4th/$34)

When questioned on the gelding racing back in the field, jockey Marc Lerner said that it had not been the stable’s intention to settle that far back and he had anticipated taking up a position better than midfield.

But, when runners directly in front of him held their ground, he had to race further back. He added that, when ridden out in the straight, his mount raced greenly but found the line well.

STREET OF DREAMS (2nd/$94)

When questioned on his riding of the gelding, jockey Mohd Zaki said that he was instructed to settle at the tail of the field and obtain cover. Trainer Steven Burridge had notified the stewards of such tactics before the race.

Zaki said that, after beginning awkwardly and when Sousui jumped on terms with his mount, he had to restrain his mount to take up a position close to the fence.

He was reluctant to place his mount under heavy pressure in the early and middle stages. Therefore, he elected to allow the gelding to gradually make up ground on the field, which he was able to do approaching the 600m mark.

He also explained that, when ridden out in the straight and able to obtain clear running, the gelding found the line well.

The stewards advised him that he had erred in giving up significant ground after the start.

Zaki was advised to ensure that he rides all his mounts out so as to leave no room for query.

RACE 6

SUNDAY (7th/$18)

When questioned, jockey Ronnie Stewart said that his mount settled well in a reasonable position. But, approaching the 1,100m mark, he felt his heels being clipped from behind.

From that point, his mount hung out and was hampered by the riderless Happy Heart over the concluding stages.

The vet reported that the horse returned with anhidrosis.

RACE 8

BEAUTY SPIRIT (last/$612)

Returned lame off-fore.

RACE 9

ABLEST ASCEND (7th/$12)

When questioned on the performance, apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat said that his mount never travelled well at any stage and raced flat in the run to the line.

RACE 10

WHISTLE GRAND (9th/$26)

When questioned on the performance, jockey Wong Chin Chuen said that his mount travelled well in the early and middle stages.

The gelding initially responded when ridden out but raced one-paced over the concluding stages.

RACE 12

BILLY ELLIOT (8th/$79)

Stewart reported that it had been his intention to attempt to race in a forward position.

But, after striking interference after the start, his mount settled towards the tail of the field.