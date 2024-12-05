Super Smink takes aim at first Group 1 silverware

Summer Beau (Shaun O'Donnell, outside), who later raced as Singapore champion miler Pacific Prince, winning the 1996 Fruit 'N' Veg Stakes.PHOTO: RACING WA

Super Smink will have her 2YO campaign-winning partner Chris Parnham in the irons in the Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) at Ascot on Dec 7.

PERTH - Barrier draws can tend to be sedate affairs, but there was thunderous applause from a large gathering of Super Smink’s owners at the Chairman’s Lounge at Ascot racecourse in Perth on Dec 3.

The wild celebrations were for a very good reason. Their wishes had been granted, as they often have in the remarkable racing career of the Super One mare.

Joining the celebration was trainer Dan Morton, usually understated and not prone to getting too excited about racing affairs, but he also could barely contain his delight and walked away confident all was in readiness for Super Smink’s Group 1 bid in the A$1.5 million (S$1.3 million) Northerly Stakes (1,800m) on Dec 7.

Following a cracking third from the back of the field when stepping from gate 15 in the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) on Nov 23, Super Smink’s hopes for a turnaround a fortnight later soared significantly after she drew perfectly in barrier No. 6.

Along with gun three-year-old, Storyville, Super Smink leads the local contingent as they attempt to stymie the eastern states visitors making it a clean sweep of Perth’s Group 1s after Sydney raiders Port Lockroy and Overpass won the Railway and Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) on Nov 30, respectively.

“She’s got a bit of a racing pattern now,” said Morton.

“She did get back (Railway) and rattled hard and, who knows if you drew another marble, you might’ve won the race.

“She’s got a good gate this week and we’ll give it another shot.”

That Super Smink is in contention and in line for Group 1 glory and rich prize money would have appeared an ambitious task after a disappointing campaign earlier this year.

It got off on the wrong foot in Perth’s richest race, the A$5 million The Quokka (1,200m) when running last and it did not improve in follow-ups when unplaced three more times before Morton pulled up stumps.

Super Smink etched her name in Perth racing history when she became the first horse to win Western Australia’s 2YO feature treble: the Magic Millions WA 2YO Classic (1,200m), Group 2 Karrakatta Plate (1,200m) and Group 3 Sires’ Produce Stakes (1,400m).

In only five starts, she amassed more than A$500,000 in stakes earnings for a big group of owners, which includes the lucky winners of the “Own The Dream” contest organised by Racing WA.

After the form slump, the whirlwind journey has taken the group through encouraging placings in the Black Heart Bart Stakes (1,200m), Eurythmic Stakes (1,400m), another winner’s cheque in the Group 3 Asian Beau Stakes (1,400m) on Nov 2, an eye-catching Railway Stakes run, to finally sit on the cusp of Group 1 glory.

Morton credits the almost flawless form this time in with a trouble-free preparation as the key.

“This whole prep has been seamless, so far,” he said. “I’ve been confident in all her races leading in this time around.

“She hasn’t drawn a marble, and when she drew a good gate, she won. All the other races, she’s had outside gates and forced to go further back than she needed to be.

“I’m confident she’s going as good as ever. I couldn’t be happier with her, I feel we’ve got her where she needs to be.”

Besides perfect barrier and peak form, she also has a top jockey in Chris Parnham on her back.

The cards are in play for Super Smink to run a big race, even if the only box left to tick is the unchartered 1,800m, but Morton does not believe it will have a bearing on the outcome.

“To be honest, I’ve never wavered from it – that she would run it out,” he said.

“It’s been my thought all along, but we still have to get there and prove it on Saturday. I’m confident she’ll run it out nice and strong.”

Super Smink is currently quoted at 6-1, behind Victorian contender Attrition and recent WA Guineas winner Storyville, who share top billing at 7-2.

Besides being by former Singapore juvenile champion Super One, Super Smink will also be contesting an event with a remote Kranji link.

The Northerly Stakes used to be known as the Fruit ‘N’ Veg Stakes, which was won by a horse who would actually become no stranger to Kranji racegoers.

After Summer Beau won the 1996 renewal, he was eventually sent to Singapore where he became champion miler Pacific Prince in the early 2000s.

Racing WA