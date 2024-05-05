Tommy goes great guns at first start

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons enjoying a moment with winning jockey Ruan Maia, who steered newcomer Tommy Gun to an easy victory in the Restricted Maiden 1,200m event on the long course in yielding going at Kranji on May 4.

The old cliche that patience pays off did not apply to Tommy Gun’s cracking debut win on May 4.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons admitted he went a little against his better judgment when launching the newcomer in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden (1,200m) event on turf.

Bloodstock agent Josh McLoughlan’s (of Golden Monkey and Dream Alliance fame) latest acquisition landed in Singapore on Jan 29. The rule of thumb for the time new arrivals need before facing the starter is around four months.

Fitzsimmons was loath to cut any corners, especially for a horse he had time for.

In three starts as Canyonlands in Victoria, the Flying Artie three-year-old ran as many seconds for trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr, including once at the city track of Moonee Valley.

Ideally, Fitzsimmons felt Tommy Gun probably needed a couple of weeks more, but the final upshot is often dictated by the programme.

“He’s a nice horse, but we did toy with the idea of not running him today. I felt he was underdone going into that race,” said the Australian trainer.

“He came late and we had to rush him to get there. He was probably only 70 per cent ready.

“I don’t think he likes the Polytrack either, but there weren’t any races on turf for him. The next maiden race on turf is in July.

“So we rolled the dice and it’s worked out well. I think the rain also helped as he ran on wet tracks in Australia.”

Despite the hasty preparation, the 2022 Singapore champion trainer was still able to squeeze two barrier trials in.

The gelding showed toe at both but, while he just eased off to last in the first, he fought hard to land a nose-win at the second one.

The fact that he has now scored when not fully wound up can only send an ominous warning to his future rivals, be it in Novice or open company.

In charge of the steering job, Ruan Maia was mindful of Tommy Gun’s ($33) fitness levels when jostling for the easiest passage in transit from the awkward alley (nine).

With Flying Success (Benny Woodworth) and Lucky Goal (Manoel Nunes) going hammer and tongs in the lead, the Brazilian hoop realised it would be counter-productive to vie for a handy spot.

Getting a nice cart behind Lucky Goal in fifth spot instead worked out well. He looked full of running when Maia switched him out for his dash to the wire upon cornering.

Flying Success folded while Lucky Goal put up a sterner fight, but it was to no avail once Tommy Gun shot past.

Two lengths separated him from gallant runner-up Lucky Goal while Spieth Heroine (Krisna Thangamani) just nudged newcomer Cheval Pegasus (Bruno Queiroz) out of a podium finish by a neck.

The winning time on a track rated yielding was 1min 10.89sec for the 1,200m on the long course.

“I tried to get a good position from the wide barrier but it was almost impossible to come across, especially as he was not 100 per cent fit,” said Maia.

“I still got him into a beautiful position where I was able to save ground. I then waited for the last 300m and he responded very well.

“He can go over more ground, up to 1,400m.”

Such flexibility distance-wise will be music to the ears of not just McLoughlan’s principal client Jig Racing (Golden Monkey’s owner), but also Legacy Power Racing, who races Dream Alliance, among others.

“Thanks to Josh for getting us another beautiful horse,” said Fitzsimmons. “It’s also a first winner for Jig Racing and Legacy Power Racing Stables as a partnership.”

The two outfits have joined forces to race Tommy Gun as well as a Ilovethiscity three-year-old going by the name of Ravalli.

Also a tried Australian import with three previous runs, Ravalli has, however, tasted success once – in a Maiden 1,100m race at northern Victorian town Echuca on Oct 19, 2023, when trained by Leon and Troy Corstens.

