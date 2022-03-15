Trainer, jockey on top of the world

Malaysian jockey Amirul Ismadi steering the Richard Lim-trained $282 outsider Metal World home with a barnstorming finish to beat $182 roughie Lim’s Knight on his inside by a neck in Race 10 on Sunday.

Naturalised Singaporean trainer Richard Lim and Malaysian jockey Amirul Ismadi were the happiest people at the Kranji racecourse on Sunday – thanks to $282 outsider Metal World.

The second-least backed of the 12 runners in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 race over the Poly 1,000m gave both horsemen their breakthrough moments.

It was Lim’s first winner since he branched out as a full-fledged trainer in mid-January after being supervisor and deputy to Steven Burridge for four years and then to Jason Lim for 11/2 years.

The former champion Malaysian jockey almost made a dream debut with his first runner on Jan 15. His horse, Songgong Hera, nearly became a giant-slayer when a narrow second to the unbeaten rising champion Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Metal World was his 25th runner.

“I’m both happy and relieved. It took so long to break the ice, hope for more to come. I have to thank those who supported me and the Singapore Turf Club for giving me the stables,” said Lim, 40.

For Amirul, the son of top local jockey-turned-trainer Ismadi Ismail, it was his first winner since his comeback three weeks ago.

He rode 53 winners at Kranji from 2016 to 2019 and had to return to Malaysia after picking up a four-month suspension for not riding to the satisfaction of the stewards in November 2019.

He was happy and relieved to be granted a licence by the Singapore Turf Club for this season. But he could resume riding only from the middle of last month because of the delay in his employment pass.

Metal World was his 22nd ride. He was second on Raging Brave on March 5.

Coincidentally, it was a Lim-related horse who also provided him his last Singapore winner, Romantic, on Sept 27, 2019. Lim was then assistant to Burridge.

“Very happy to get my first winner back in Singapore and for Richard. My last winner Romantic was also for Richard and this year my first winner is also for him,” said Amirul.

“I’m happy for both of us. Hopefully, all goes more positive for Richard and for my journey as a professional jockey.”

Amirul brought Metal World from last to first in an all-outsider affair. His mount secured a last-stride neck victory over $182 long shot Lim’s Knight.

Third, a neck away, was Metal World’s stablemate My Dreamliner ($142), who was a head in front of Surfie Boy ($151).

“Near the post, when he came that fast, I knew definitely I caught them. It was like everyone was stopping in front of me, so that was when the confidence was there that I won by a nose,” said Amirul.

“He’s a natural backmarker and the pace was really fast. It really suited my horse and it turned out perfectly for him. Coming to the straight, he just produced a nice turn of foot.”

Lim’s heart pounded when My Dreamliner darted out from the pack. He shouted. Then, at the corner of his eye, he saw Metal World charging home on the outside.

“After that, I shouted for Metal World. It looked like I made it, but I was surprised it took so long for the photo-finish to come out,” said Lim. “Actually I expected him to run a good race but I didn’t expect him to win.”

Metal World was having his first start for Lim. Previously, the former You Qian Zhuan scored three times from 23 outings under Jason Lim.

*********

BAYLISS AND SEOW SUSPENDED

Jockey Jake Bayliss and apprentice rider Jerlyn Seow have been suspended two Singapore race days and one Singapore race day respectively for careless riding at Sunday’s Kranji meeting.

Bayliss pleaded guilty to two charges on Race 2 winner Istataba.

He picked up one race day for making insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in near the 1,150m mark. He was then insufficiently clear of Watery, who was checked.

He picked up another race day for permitting his mount to shift in while riding it along passing the 100m mark. He was insufficiently clear of Street Of Dreams, who was checked.

As he has been engaged to ride at this Saturday’s meeting, his suspension will be from Sunday to April 2. This covers two Singapore race meetings.

He was informed of his right of appeal.

Bayliss has ridden two other winners since his Feb 19 debut.

Seow pleaded guilty to careless riding on Vittoria Perfetta in Race 6 in that approaching the 1,200m mark, she permitted her mount to shift in when insufficiently clear of Buddy Buddy.

This caused Buddy Buddy to be carried in onto Malibu Beach, who was carried across the running of Axel, who was checked.

Seow will also be riding this Saturday. Her one-race day suspension will be from Sunday to March 26.

She was also advised of her right of appeal.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account both riders’ record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.