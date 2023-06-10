Tuchel looks hard to beat

Five-time winner Tuchel gets the right draw to showcase his enormous ability in the last race at Sha Tin on Saturday. He is the mount of Zac Purton, who is out to break Joao Moreira's record of 170 wins in a single season. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,800m)

8 Skyey Supreme should find the front, as he often does. Under no weight, he could prove hard to get past.

5 Perfect Team caught the eye with a luckless effort on dirt last time. He appears to be coming to hand swiftly.

1 Erimo has the runs and form on the board, especially on dirt. He should receive a sweet run throughout from the good draw.

2 Tianchi Monster has claims, especially with the record-chasing Zac Purton astride.

Race 2 (1,000m)

3 Talents Supremo has mixed his form but has shown his capabilities. The return to this course and distance in this grade is a big plus.

1 Amazing Rocky gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) taken off via apprentice Ellis Wong’s claim. He will lead and give them something to catch.

9 Strathpeffer can improve after turning his form around last time.

5 Beauty Destiny lacks experience but does have the class. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,000m)

5 Dream Winner smashed his rivals last start by over five lengths on debut. He can do the same again despite being up in grade. Vincent Ho retains the ride.

8 Red Elegance has the ability and can improve from his latest effort. He gets a handy pull in weight with 117lb (53.1kg) assigned.

6 Super Axiom has speed – plenty of it. He will find the front and get every opportunity from there.

2 Pleasant Endeavor does his best racing over this course and distance. He looks competitive again.

Race 4 (1,400m)

2 Turtle Again steps down in grade. He should relish this dip and the inside gate should afford him every chance to get off the mark. The one to beat.

1 Winwin Thirtythree can score in this grade. He knows exactly how to do so and gets 10lb taken off with Wong aboard.

9 Apex Top should cross the field to offset the wide gate. He will take some reeling in.

6 Master Of Luck gets an ideal draw and is open to improvement.

Race 5 (1,800m)

12 Perfect Rock will be suited by the pace. He makes the switch to the dirt, which should prove to be a very good move. He also slots in light.

1 Amazing Teens should get the run of the race from the draw. He will be stating his case late.

2 Righteous Doctrine draws ideally and knows how to win in this grade over the course and distance.

9 Lucky Victor can lead and get his chance from an ideal draw.

Race 6 (1,200m)

11 Lady’s Choice has a bit of class and is well placed to break through. Any rain around – which is forecast – will not be a hindrance.

5 Marvel Dragon has the right draw and is the likely leader. He can take catching at times but chances are he needs a firm surface.

3 Horsesain Bolt is yet to win in Hong Kong. He draws well and Karis Teetan’s booking should see him go close.

2 E Brother is next in line.

Race 7 (1,400m)

12 Casa Legend is in the right vein of form to be winning. He is deserving of a first win, especially with no weight on his back.

3 Kasi Farasi mixes his form but, on his day, should be winning. He is holding his condition after placing in two out of his last three starts.

6 Dinosaur Boy can improve. He did well on a challenging surface last time to finish in midfield.

5 All Is Good can figure once more.

Race 8 (1,600m)

2 Beauty Fit has been running well this season. He has shown improvement since dipping to Class 3. His best form is good enough to see him take top honours.

5 Jumbo Fortune retains Purton. He caught the eye closing off at Happy Valley last time.

8 Secret Vision is rarely too far away. The strong booking of Ho catches the eye. Gate 1 is a bonus.

9 Cheery just needs to offset the wide draw.

Race 9 (1,200m)

10 Ready To Win does not win out of turn. Still, he draws an ideal barrier and this contest does not appear to have a standout performer. He should get a sweet run and have the last crack at this group.

6 Excellent Fighter is a superb talent who continues to improve with each run. He just needs to overcome the wide gate.

7 Lucky Encounter faces similar circumstances. He is talented and commands respect.

3 Invincible Sage has claims. Keep safe.

Race 10 (1,800m)

1 Tuchel has an enormous amount of ability and he gets the right draw (4) to showcase it once more. He is the clear top-rater and his best form should see him prove too good for this group.

12 The Best Peach slots in light and is riding atop a wave of very good form.

5 Turin Redsun is much better than his recent form suggests. The inside gate should see him get the opportunity to bounce back to his best.

4 Rise Brethren does his best racing over this trip. He was a creditable fourth last start over 1,650m.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club