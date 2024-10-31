Walker making his Mark in Melbourne

Fortuna NZ head John Galvin was one of Mark Walker's top owners at Kranji, with King Arthur (above) one of their star horses. The duo will attempt to snare an Australian Group 1 win with Bellatrix Star in the Coolmore Stud Stakes (1,200m) on Nov 2.

After leaving Kranji in 2022, former four-time Singapore champion trainer Mark Walker has continued on his winning streak back in his native New Zealand, and now, Melbourne.

Former four-time Singapore champion trainer Mark Walker is another ex-Kranji resident looking at cementing his foothold in Australia.

Since leaving Singapore in early 2022, Walker has returned to his native New Zealand, picking up where he left off with two premiership-winning seasons to add to his five titles earned before relocating to Singapore in 2010.

However, the wanderlust came biting again, albeit he crossed only the Tasman Sea this time.

In 2023, whilst at the peak of a breakout season when he became the first trainer in New Zealand history to train more than 200 winners (203), Walker set up a satellite stable in Australia, picking Cranbourne in Victoria.

That Midas touch seemingly knows no bounds for the Matamata man, who went on to claim six Group 1 races in Melbourne. All with freak mare Imperatriz.

One season on, the 52-year-old may not have matched such a scintillating record, but five Group wins and the possibility of more to come have more than vindicated his bold decision to move.

As a proof he was there to stay, he is already upsizing.

“I’m about to complete the second stage of my move to Cranbourne. I just got another 40 boxes ready, I should have 70 horses soon,” he said.

“We’ll still have around 100 horses in New Zealand, but both bases will hold equal standing from now on. I split my time between New Zealand and Melbourne, but I spend the majority of my time in Melbourne these days.

“Imperatriz has been sensational to us, but she was not the reason we came here. David Ellis (Te Akau principal) and I made the decision way before she came along.

“We had another great Spring Carnival with five Group wins, two of them coming from Bellatrix Star, but no Group 1 yet. Let’s hope she can do it in the Coolmore.”

At the Victoria Derby day at Flemington on Nov 2, his Group 2 Schillaci Stakes (1,100m) and Group 3 Champagne Stakes (1,200m) winner Bellatrix Star will face the starter in the A$2 million (S$1.7 million) Coolmore Stud Stakes (1,200m).

Walker also saddles a newcomer in West Indies in the A$2 million Group 1 Victoria Derby (2,500m) and has three more runners on the undercard.

All five are owned by his pillar of support at Kranji: Te Akau Racing (Stage ‘N’ Screen and Sans Doute) and John Galvin (Bellatrix Star, West Indies and Our Paramour) of Fortuna NZ Racing.

The Coolmore field is hot with the likes of The Everest placegetter Growing Empire, Golden Rose runner-up Traffic Warden and Golden Slipper winner Lady Of Camelot in the mix, but Walker remains positive.

“The Coolmore was always her target, but we can’t plan a horse towards a race and be 100 per cent sure if she will be good enough,” said Walker. “But, after her win in the Schillaci, that was when we knew she was good enough and we could go for the Coolmore.

“She’s won over the Flemington straight in a Listed race (Cap d’Antibes Stakes) over 1,100m, which tells me she’ll handle the 1,200m. It’s a strong race. But, to me, she’s capable of finishing in the Top 5.”

With last-start winning partner Craig Williams riding at the Golden Eagle meeting in Sydney, Walker had to find someone else and could not have secured a safer pair of hands in big-race jockey Blake Shinn, who will, however, be aiming for a first Coolmore success.

Walker said he had not discussed tactics yet with the Melbourne Cup-winning jockey (Viewed in 2008), but does not expect a major departure from the Star Witness filly’s hold-up racing pattern.

“She’s best ridden quiet. She’s proven on wet but she’s just as good on dry,” he said.

Should Bellatrix Star not pass muster in a race known for its stallion-making reputation, Walker has West Indies to fall back on in the Derby, but he is not holding his breath over Galvin’s recent acquisition from leading Melbourne trainer Ciaron Maher.

“He’s not been long enough with us. John was keen to run him,” he said of the Fastnet Rock one-time winner from three starts.

“He’s got a bad draw (17) and seems out of his depth. He’s just a runner’s chance.

“I’m counting more on Sans Doute in the last race (Group 3 Furphy Sprint over 1,100m). He struck wet tracks at his last few starts, but the track should be firm this time.”

