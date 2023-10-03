Wednesday’s Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis
JUNE PLANET CAN MAKE IT BACK TO BACK IN CLASS 4
Race 1 (1,650m)
1 Sunny Baby is a major threat in this grade. He ran well first-up for second place and would have taken plenty of improvement out of that run. The strong booking of Zac Purton will ensure he gets every possible chance.
2 M M Nebula won well last start and that level of form holds him in good stead. He just needs to overcome the wide gate.
6 Daily Beauty has been racing well and can improve third-up to have an each-way chance at Happy Valley.
11 Hang’s Choice slots in light and is not without claims.
Race 2 (1,200m)
8 Miracles is unlucky not to be a winner already. Expect him to try and pinch this from the front. Purton’s booking warrants respect.
3 Vamos has a nice draw and brings the right level of form to this contest. Hugh Bowman retains the ride, which is a big plus.
2 My Intelligent has proven very competitive in higher classes. He can improve against this group.
7 Our Class Act has Karis Teetan on his side. He has proven capable in the past as well. Do not discount.
Race 3 (1,000m)
6 Humble Star narrowly missed first-up and he can improve from that effort. Purton takes the ride and the small field suits, especially from the draw. The one to beat from an in-form Pierre Ng stable.
4 Heroic Master has an ideal draw and knows how to win over this course and distance.
3 Majestic Knight mixes his form but is capable of snaring another win. Expect him to find the front to have every chance.
7 Sports Legend makes his debut with Vincent Ho engaged. Keep safe.
Race 4 (1,650m)
2 June Planet finally succeeded last start under Bowman, who is aboard again. He is more than capable of collecting another win, especially as he remains in Class 4 following that effort.
3 Durham Star draws ideally and has Purton on his side. He should get the run of the race.
8 Fearless Fire is a big threat in this grade, especially from an ideal draw with Lyle Hewitson up. He can make his presence felt.
5 Legion Of Merit is next in line.
Race 5 (1,200m)
6 Euro Rocks impressed last start on the dirt when finishing second. Expect him to improve following that run and give a mighty push for victory at Happy Valley. The stable is flying as well.
3 Allgreektome narrowly missed first-up. He can atone for that effort and should keep this group on their toes, especially as he has Purton atop.
1 Excellent Peers has a hefty impost to shoulder but does have Bowman to guide him.
7 Lucky Archangel has a handy 7lb (3.18kg) claimer in apprentice Angus Chung. Keep safe.
Race 6 (1,200m)
5 Golden Link has consistency on his side and the right draw. He can improve following an inconclusive first-up effort at Sha Tin on rain-affected ground. The strong booking of Derek Leung signals intent from the yard.
8 Hearty Wish needs to overcome the wide draw but does get an in-form Harry Bentley on his side.
7 High Percentage is lightly raced and gets the right draw. He gets his chance.
12 Speedstar slots in light and remains a threat. He is better than his record suggests. It would not surprise to see him firing against this lot.
Race 7 (1,200m)
2 Joy Coming is after a hat-trick. He is in superb form and is a serious talent that continues to raise the bar each time he steps out.
3 Watch Buddy won well last time and has claims again, especially from a positive draw under Alexis Badel.
1 Righteous Arion has top weight to contend with but boasts a stack of ability. The inside gate and Ho’s booking boost his chances.
4 Copartner Ambition gets the services of Purton and has drawn nicely in gate 4. Keep safe as he is more than capable in this grade.
Race 8 (1,650m)
5 Silver Sonic is chasing back-to-back wins. He has the class to continue rising, especially from an ideal draw under Bentley. Conditions suit and the stable is on fire.
7 D Star is after a hat-trick. He continues to improve and should do so once more. He will be winning a few races this season.
9 Eighteen Palms has always shown a stack of ability. He slots in light and is not without a chance.
11 Intrepid Winner can surprise. He has been competitive in this grade.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
