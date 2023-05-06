Welcome aboard Golden Express

Race 1 (1,000M)

2 Chancheng Glory appears to have fair ability. He has settled into Hong Kong nicely. His work, trials and gallops have been good. He has also been gelded and this contest does not look out of his reach.

1 Kaholo Angel is probably the one to beat, but not at an attractive price. He is expected to get some company close to the speed which could easily get him undone.

6 Joyful Prosperity did well on debut and further improvement is expected.

7 Super Bonus is next in line. He ran third in his debut.

Race 2 (1,400M)

11 Hunky Dory was without luck last time. He can atone for that effort from Gate 1 with Silvestre de Sousa aboard. The one to beat.

8 Apex Top should roll forward in a bid to pinch this. He did that last start and there is no reason why he cannot do so again.

1 Master Of Luck has the class edge and should improve after having one run in Class 5.

4 Young Horizon has been knocking on the door all season. The booking of Vincent Ho is a plus.

Race 3 (1,200M)

8 Winning Data makes his debut. He has done well since his arrival in Hong Kong, stringing together several strong performances at the trials. Expect a big showing with Karis Teetan engaged.

4 Simple Hedge flashed home to miss narrowly last time. He can take another step forward with Zac Purton retaining the ride.

3 Moduleconstruction is lightly raced and has placed in each of his outings. He will continue to be consistent.

11 Huge Win draws ideally and will be thereabouts.

Race 4 (2,000M)

6 Serangoon caught the eye on debut. He should relish getting out to this distance, one where he was a winner over in Australia. He gets a handy 7lb (3.18kg) relief with Angus Chung’s claim. He is also drawn better this time.

9 Packing Hurricane is on a seven-day back-up. He was a classy winner last start and a repeat of that effort holds him in good stead.

5 Leading Fortune will relish any of the forecasted rain. He also looks ready for the step-up in trip.

8 S J Tourbillon is next best, following his last-start fourth. The inside draw is favourable.

Race 5 (1,600M)

5 Master Of Fortune appears to have settled well in Hong Kong. He has closed off nicely in both starts and looks open to plenty of improvement. The one to beat.

12 Superb Move is turning it around. He caught the eye in his latest effort. A repeat of that run suggests he will be fighting out the finish.

8 Oscar Glory will inject the pace into this race. He will try and make all the running under Chung.

6 Indigenous Realm gets a handy draw. He will be thereabouts.

Race 6 (1,200M)

6 Courier Magic makes his debut. He has done well in his trials and gets a handy draw to showcase his best.

13 Plentiful draws Barrier 1. Chances are he pushes forward to lead this group. He has the ability but has a fiery temperament which could unsettle him.

5 Watch Buddy roared into second position last time. Expect improvement.

1 Baby Crystal has not raced since his last-start success on Jan 24. He is well. Keep safe.

Race 7 (1,200M)

7 Golden Express is chasing a hat-trick. He has continued to improve and his latest victory was nothing short of impressive. Expect him to take another step forward with Purton retaining the ride.

2 Stoltz was a one-time boom horse. He has had setbacks but his latest trial was sound. He can fire.

8 Goko Win should be value. He has a powerful finish when required.

1 Nervous Witness caught the eye in his trial. He looks to have returned to a solid level of form. Expect him to play catch me if you can.

Race 8 (1,400M)

7 Copartner Pudong is a sound prospect. Gate 1 should afford him every opportunity to score on debut for trainer John Size. He will save ground for the run home.

12 Lady’s Choice is improving with every outing, culminating with a last-start third. He can make his presence felt.

4 Golden Bull knows how to run well without winning. He warrants consideration with Purton taking the reins.

10 Togepi has mixed his form but looks like a winner in waiting. He will be fighting out the finish.

Race 9 (2,400M)

Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup Handicap

6 Columbus County comes into this race with sound form. He appears to have been set for this contest and his best form holds him in good stead. From the draw, he should get a sweet run in transit with a handy 120lb (54.5kg).

8 Straight Arron continues to improve. He is super classy and gets his chance following a mighty win last time. The only query is the distance.

3 Panfield is worth of an each-way ticket. He should be able to fire.

10 Five G Patch slots in light and should appreciate the 2,400m trip.

Race 10 (1,000M)

14 Red Elegance is chasing back-to-back wins following an impressive debut success. He steps up in grade which will prove a challenge, but the retention of Purton’s services suggests that his rise would not be stopping any time soon.

8 Flying High has hit his straps over this course and distance. He was an impressive winner in the grade last start.

12 Tomodachi Kokoroe brings some intriguing form to Hong Kong. His latest trial was eye-catching.

9 Cheval Valiant is aided by Chung’s claim. Keep safe.

Race 11 (1,400M)

4 Mighty Stride is a really nice horse. He won with plenty in hand last time and this contest is well within his grasp. The one to beat.

10 Endeared should be at huge odds but his trials before a difficult debut were quite good. Expect sharp improvement from Gate 3.

8 Hyper Dragon Ball is lightly raced, with only five outings for a last-start win. He can take another step forward.

2 Amazing Victory is consistent. He will be right there when it matters.



Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club