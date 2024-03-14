Wong’s Happy Valley moments
Australia-trained rookie gets first HK brace with Happy Horse and Moments in Time
HONG KONG - Ellis Wong celebrated a significant milestone in his fledgling career at Happy Valley on March 13, when the apprentice jockey exploited his 10lb (4.54kg) claim to maximum effect with a double on Happy Horse and Moments in Time.
Wong, 23, made the most of his opportunities by striking on the Manfred Man-trained Happy Horse in the Class 5 Ap Lei Chau Handicap (1,000m) and the Danny Shum-trained Moments In Time, a Chilean Group 1 winner, in the Class 3 Peng Chau Handicap (1,800m).
“It feels amazing. Thanks to Danny and Manfred for their support. I’m very happy,” Wong said.
“Moments In Time was really strong. We had a good pace and he followed really nicely and he won easily. It’s a great night.”
Indentured to four-time Hong Kong champion Caspar Fownes, Wong returned to Hong Kong last season after riding 88 winners in South Australia, highlighted by a quartet at Gawler on Jan 7, 2023.
Wong was in the best of company on March 13, matching the feats of three senior jockeys who also produced braces – six-time champion Zac Purton, Brenton Avdulla and Harry Bentley.
Mark Newnham took training honours with a double.
The brace boosted Purton’s tally for the 2023/24 season to 79 winners, 29 clear of Karis Teetan (50) in the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship.
He scored on Copartner Prance and Raging Blizzard, who continued a strong season with his fourth win of the preparation with success in the first section of the Class 3 Cheung Chau Handicap (1,200m) for John Size.
Rated 55 at the start of the season, the Per Incanto gelding was dominant under 135lb (61.3kg) at the top of Class 3 in his seventh start of a productive campaign.
It has seen the four-year-old earn HK$4.6 million (S$783,000) and rise to 79 (pre-race) in the handicap.
Purton also combined with Francis Lui’s Copartner Prance in the second section of the Class 4 Green Island Handicap (1,200m).
The Douglas Whyte-trained King Eccellente overcame barrier 12 and unwound a powerful finish to land the Class 3 Ireland Trophy Handicap (1,200m) under a strong ride from Bentley.
“He obviously had a really wide draw, which was always going to make things difficult but we got a nice run, actually – three-wide but with cover,” Bentley said.
“He travelled like a dream, actually, and it was just a matter of letting him down and he really picked up for me.
“Good training performance, as well.”
Bentley sealed a double aboard Newnham’s Show Respect in the Class 4 Ma Wan Handicap (1,650m) – also securing a brace for the trainer.
Riding with supreme confidence after winning the Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) on the Tony Cruz-trained California Spangle on March 10, Avdulla struck aboard Master Of Luck for Newnham in the Class 5 Lamma Island Handicap (1,650m).
He closed the meeting victoriously when he teamed with Cruz’s Beauty Charge in the Class 2 Soko Islands Handicap (1,200m) to have 22 wins for the season.
HKJC
