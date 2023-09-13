The Work Of Life should bear fruit

Race 1 (1,400m)

(3) BREATH OF MAGIC has been threatening to exit the maiden ranks and should have a bright chance this time.

(7) GUARDIA REGINE was not fancied on debut but did not disgrace. Look for improvement with Sam Mosia aboard.

Likewise, (6) CREPUSCOLO and (8) NKANDLA GOLD are others looking to improve on debut.

Watch newcomer (9) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) POCKET WATCH got into all kinds of problems last time and should be right there this time – respect.

After finishing runner-up in his last two, (2) KINSHIN SHA could get his just reward and record a deserved victory.

(4) BATTLE OF KURSK has a trifecta chance while (1) TO THE KING and (5) CIRCLE OF GRACE could fight out the minor placings.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) STRIKING ANGEL has not been far back in all three starts and should be thereabouts again.

Similarly, (9) JUMPING ANALIA was close-up in both her starts and should challenge.

(4) SEBASTIAN’S ANGEL should not be far behind her on their recent meeting.

(1) CHILLI MARMALADE is better than her last two runs.

(5) BLUP BLUP was a well-beaten second on debut but could come on.

(10) LIFE LESSON and (3) FAIRY CIRCLE could place. Watch the four first-timers.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) TRIP TO STATES could take advantage of a moderate field.

(2) DUKE OF ROCK disappointed in his second run but has changed surroundings since and, if ready, could strike – watch the money.

(5) EIGER SANCTION made vast improvement in his second run and could go on – respect.

(3) BREGARDT can run a place.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) THE WORK OF LIFE is maturing and should be right there.

(4) VILLA SEMAYA disappointed last time but is back over a preferred distance and could make amends.

(2) UNITED WE STAND is better than her last run – respect.

(6) ANGEL OF MY HEART can improve on debut.

Race 6 (1,600m)

In a tricky race, (6) COUNT YOUR CHANCES looks a safe bet. She is holding form and should give another decent showing.

(3) EIFFEL TOWER lacks betting support but looks to be above average – the distance should be in his favour.

(2) DIESEL’S SHADOW comes off a maiden win but has scope and could follow up.

(1) GODFATHER, (8) WAQAAS and (9) PARKER GETRIX are more for the shortlist.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(1) OPERA GLASS nosed out (2) APACHE FIGHTER (½kg better) last time and had (3) PATON’S TEARS (3½kg better) 3½ lengths behind. Over the extra 200m, it could get close all round.

(5) PRINCESS KESH, (4) SPECIAL CHARM and (6) PRETTY IN PEARLS could get into the quartet.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(4) COROMANDEL is threatening for his third victory and, after two seconds, could go one better.

(7) IDEAL FUTURE is having her peak run and should be right there.

(5) TREE FAIRY is better than her last run and could get back on track.

It is wide open for the minor spots but (9) GO DREAM MACHINE could get into the mix.