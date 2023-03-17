Wylie Riley should defy 4-point hike

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY surprised on debut as trainer Mark Dixon felt his filly was not fully fit.

She beat the highly rated favourite Mia’s Athena. With natural progression, she could be the horse to beat despite a tough line-up.

(6) AFRICAN FOLKLORE comes off a useful formline but now has to give stablemate (1) SHE CAN 3kg. She Can has stable rider Serino Moodley in the irons.

(5) GIVERS GRACE had no luck in a Highveld feature last time but had the measure of African Folklore before that, so must come into the reckoning.

Race 2 (1,000m)

The visiting (6) LAW OF SUCCESS has put in two promising efforts on the Highveld. This is not a strong field and she must have a good chance.

(8) ISN’T SHE BONNY was strongly fancied last time but raced very greenly on the Poly. Having run two good races over this course, she can make amends.

(7) CLASSICAL CHORD made good improvement second-up and looks primed for this.

(5) KYNISKA was declared a non-runner a fortnight back after a mishap at the start. She has shown steady form and has blinkers for the first time.

Race 3 (1,750m)

(3) EL REY VIENE never recovered from a wide draw last start and ran below expectations. He has a much better gate and the stable has hit form.

(2) FAMILY FAVOURITE takes on the males and steps up in trip. She goes well over this course and has a strong money chance.

(7) RODRIGUEZ has his first run for a new stable. He stayed on gamely behind the useful Wiccan Warrior last run and takes a slight drop in class.

(8) CAESURA is never behind but his best has been on the Poly. The 1.5kg claim is a plus.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(12) PIXIE IN LOVE was given too much to do when second last time. She has a difficult race again, which is a concern. But, with better luck, she can pull this off.

(2) MYTHICAL TUNE is one-paced but is never far back. The mare is distance-suited and the rider and trainer combination are in cracking form.

(4) MANIC MONDAY has been improving all the while. This is her third run after a break, so she should strip at her peak.

(11) SALIENT POINT also comes from a very much in-form stable and has a strong money chance.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(3) RED ROSES TOO made her return from a long break in a strong handicap and was beaten only two lengths. She raced in a feature as a juvenile and has a touch of class.

(7) LA PURA VIDA showed up well first run back from the Cape, where she shed her maiden tag. Lightly raced, she should still improve.

(6) LADY LEGEND was not disgraced in feature company against the males. Although she drops back to a sprint, she is comfortable over the distance.

(2) REEFWAY has shown up well in two recent efforts over further but now gets first time blinkers.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) WYLIE RILEY won well last time. He got only a four-point rise and can score again where many are back over a sprint.

(3) MCCARTNEY has been costly to follow but finally got his act together to shed his maiden status last run. He does not have too much to beat and can go in again.

(6) ACTION TIME was outpaced last run and now drops back to a sprint. He is one to watch in the betting.

(5) THE GLIDING FISH has had a lengthy break and steps out for a new stable. But he had shown some early promise.