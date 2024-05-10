 Zahra’s new Mile Alliance, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Zahra’s new Mile Alliance

Mark Zahra to ride at Kranji on May 18.PHOTO: STC
May 10, 2024 09:25 pm

Mark Zahra will be back in Singapore to ride the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Dream Alliance in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 18.

The top Australian jockey rode three winners at six previous hit-and-run Kranji visits between 2018 and 2023.

The highest acclaim is the 2022 Singapore Gold Cup win on Hongkong Great, two weeks after achieving his career highlight, a first Melbourne Cup win on Gold Trip. He won it again on Without A Fight in 2023.

Zahra, 41, rode Fitzsimmons’ Golden Monkey to third in the 2023 Kranji Mile won by Lim’s Kosciuszko, whom they will again face in the 2024 renewal.

Zahra spent three years at Kranji from 2004 to 2006 riding 23 winners, including his first Group 1 winner Mayo’s Music in the 2004 Raffles Cup.

The Perth native boasts around 1,300 winners, 32 at Group 1 level, the latest being Vibrant Sun’s Australasian Oaks on April 27.

Ghalib (Manoel Nunes) scoring the last of his six wins in a Kranji Stakes A race (1,100m) on April 13. Entered in the Kranji Mile on May 18, he will, however, contest the Class 1 race (1,200m) on the same day.
Racing

Burridge squad on point

