Zebrowski eyes another Group 3

HONG KONG • The Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup Handicap over 2,400m at Sha Tin on May 1 has emerged as a long-range target for Zebrowski.

This came after the Australian import’s dogged victory in the Group 3 January Cup over 1,800m at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Contesting only his seventh Hong Kong start, the 2020 Group 1 Australian Derby (2,400m) runner-up displayed impressive staying qualities to provide trainer Caspar Fownes and jockey Joao Moreira with victory in the city circuit’s only Group race of the season.

Fownes, who famously teamed with Moreira to win last season’s BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) with Sky Darci, is confident Zebrowski will flourish even further over longer trips.

“He’s a horse that’s definitely on the improve and I think his best races are going to come towards the end of the season as he gets to a real staying trip,” he said.

“From Day One, I said to the owner that I think he’s a real Queen Mother horse. We’ll just see how he pulls up and try to find something around the 2,000 (metres) back at Sha Tin.

“From Day One, he hasn’t run a bad race and he probably should have at least another win under his name. He’s raced really well.”

Formerly trained by Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes in Australia, Zebrowski provided Fownes with his third January Cup, after Noble Conqueror in 2010 and 2011.

The reigning champion trainer expects to impact strongly as the campaign wears on after sealing a double with Kurpany, who won the Class 2 Causeway Bay Handicap over 1,200m under jockey Vincent Ho.

“It’s been a pretty quiet season, but I expected that. It’s been a little bit quieter than I thought. But, in saying that, I always hit my numbers, so history tells you the numbers will come at the right time,” said Fownes, who has saddled 14 winners this season.

“So, what I’ve missed early I will get, God willing, in the last few months of the season.

“I’m just building a good team for next season to have a realistic crack at the championship and, this year, I’ll do my best and see if I can claim a top-five position.”

Slotting a treble for the night, Moreira pocketed his second January Cup after Same World in 2014.

The Magic Man also won on Astrologer and Toronado Phantom to take his tally to 56 wins. - HKJC