Methodist Girls’ School claim first C Div netball title since 1998

Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) were determined to regain the C Division netball title after losing by two points to CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) in the 2023 final.

But their quest suffered a setback during their quarter-final against Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, as MGS vice-captain and wing attack Lou-Ann Lee Mae suffered an ankle injury that sidelined her for six weeks.

Although the team were “absolutely devastated” to lose Lou-Ann, seen as their “rock at wing attack”, they persevered as fellow vice-captain Vaanya McLaren stepped into the unfamiliar role in her absence to help MGS set up a repeat of the 2023 final.

On Aug 15, MGS capped their season by beating CHIJ 37-26 before a crowd of fervent supporters at the Jurong East Sports Hall and claimed their first C Division netball title since 1998.

Vaanya, 14, who normally plays as goal attack, said that the main challenges she faced in adapting to her new role as wing attack were making sure she stayed out of the goal circle, as well as feeding her teammates.

The Secondary 2 student said: “As a GA, you don’t pass to the shooters as much as you do as a WA.

“I tried to use what I learnt as a GA to play WA, and coach gave us time during training to try it out, so I think I was ready for today.”

MGS captain Sarah Lim attributed the victory to the players’ on-court chemistry and their preparation, which included watching CHIJ’s matches in order to learn more about their playing style.

“We came back really strong, and everyone in the team just played their best. I’m super proud of them.”

The 14-year-old also praised Lou-Ann, who continued to join their training sessions and cheer them on from the bench despite her injury.

Their injured teammate, who was among the supporters encouraging the team, said: “The injury was quite painful itself, but I was crying because I couldn’t get to play any more and I wouldn’t be able to support my team in all the ways I could.

“But I think what really encouraged me and what kept me going was seeing everyone’s support.

“I felt very appreciated because I did not know I made such an impact on the team.”

Goal keeper Alexia Frissyn was one of those who celebrated wildly after the game, something which she was unable to do after losing in 2023.

The 14-year-old added: “We had to change our playing style quite a bit, actually. Normally we do a lot more fast passes and high passes, but we had to shift into doing a lot of quick drives and sharp turns.”

Sarah was also happy she was able to perform a lay-up during the match, a technique which she had learnt two years ago.

She said: “Last year, I really wanted to do it, but I just never did it. So it was really nice to have that redemption thing, to be able to do it this year.”

MGS coach Joanne Ong, 51, said: “Today, all the girls played well.

“They have trained very hard for it and their mindset and goals are the same. I’m very proud of them.

“I hope that they can just upkeep the mindset and remember this moment, and that they can still learn from each other and work together.”

CHIJ captain Kaaviya Kabil Dhew, 14, said: “Last year it was a really close match, but I think this year, we kept overthinking about that score difference.

“I think the nervousness took over us. Next year, we are just going to be ourselves.”