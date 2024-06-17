Kg Buangkok first SG futsal team to play in foreign league

What do a firefighter, a dispatch rider and a cafe manager have in common?

The trio, with the rest of their teammates in Kampung Buangkok, are about to make history by becoming the first Singapore futsal team to play in an overseas league.

Kampung Buangkok will be competing in the Brunei Futsal League 2024, which is expected to kick off in August.

These are exciting times for the team that was started in 2020 by a close-knit group of friends who would meet up to play five-a-side football at Kampung Buangkok.

“Our journey from a small, local team to competing overseas is testament to our passionfor the sport," said goalkeeper Kenneth Kwang, who is footing the bulk of the costs involved.

Kampung Buangkok is a self-funding team made up of players who hold down day jobs ranging from safety officer to pest control technician. Their participation in the league is expected to cost about $90,000 for the whole season.

Kwang, who is married and has three young children, told TNP: "I believe funding this project helps build this community for the future and it Singaporeans a chance to have another belief in a sport."

Kampung Buangkok have played against Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia professional futsal teams over the past year. They have played two friendly games against two Brunei futsal professional teams, one of which were the champions of the league.

"Given our limited training and no proper experience in futsal, we were still able to match them in the game," said Kwang, who is hoping for a podium finish for the team that trains every Tuesday and Thursday at Safra Yishun.

"I believe with proper training and a proper futsal coach, we will be able to do well and might even win the league."

Leading the team is head coach Ahmad Hanif Sarmin and his coaching staff from Johor Bahru. They coached Pahang Rangers, the first foreign futsal team to win the Brunei Futsal League in the league's 2017 debut.

“Playing in the Brunei Futsal League is not just about the competition, but to showcase the potential of futsal in Singapore and inspire others to take up the sport."