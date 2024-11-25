Tickets to Lion's Asean Championship home matches from $8

Singapore midfielder Kyoga Nakamura taking a wefie with Lions supporters after their recent friendly 3-2 win over Myanmar on Nov 14.

Tickets for the Lions’ home matches at the upcoming Asean Championship will cost from $8 for a Category 3 ticket during the early-bird sales period from Nov 25 (noon) to Dec 1 (11.59pm), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a media statement on Nov 24.

Early-bird prices for Category 1 and 2 tickets are $20 and $14, respectively.

The FAS said it has introduced a “revamped ticketing structure that offers affordability and flexibility” for fans to support the Singapore football team in the biennial competition, also known as the Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

The Lions will play two home games at the National Stadium during their Group A campaign – against Cambodia (Dec 11, 7pm) and defending champions Thailand (Dec 17, 8.30pm). Their away matches are against Timor Leste (Dec 14) and Malaysia (Dec 20).

After the early-bird period, Category 3 tickets will be sold at $12 each, with Category 1 tickets at $33 and Category 2 tickets at $23.

There are also limited family-zone tickets at $20 for a pair of adult and child tickets throughout the entire sales period.

Away fan tickets are fixed at $30, while hospitality packages and corporate bulk orders are also available.

All prices exclude ticketing fees. Tickets can be purchased on the FAS website or via Ticketmaster from Nov 25.