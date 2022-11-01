Current and ex-athletes raise $18k for Safra Swim for Hope

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Safra president Zaqy Mohamad presenting the cheque to the Safra Swim for Hope 2022 beneficiaries.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Safra president Zaqy Mohamad with national swimmers Quah Zheng Wen and Quah Ting Wen during the Safra Swim for Hope 2022.

National swimmers past and present took to the swimming pool in the name of charity on Sunday to raise money for Safra Swim for Hope 2022.

With Olympians Quah Zheng Wen and Quah Ting Wen, as well as Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) president Mark Chay in the mix, Team SSA clocked a whopping 5,501km at Safra Tampines and raised almost $18,000 for charity. Also lending their support were national divers Avvir Tham and Max Lee, and para-athletes from Special Olympics Singapore.

The 12th edition of Swim for Hope was held over two months from Sept 1 to Oct 30, with participants swimming over 33,000km for charity.

A total of $230,000 was raised, through registration fees, corporate and individual donations, which will go towards helping those in need from five beneficiaries – President’s Challenge, Rainbow Centre, SAF Care Fund, Singapore Swimming Association Development Fund and Special Olympics Singapore.

In total, this year’s Swim for Hope initiative raised $230,000 through registration fees, corporate and individual donations. The funds will go towards five beneficiaries – President’s Challenge, Rainbow Centre, SAF Care Fund, Singapore Swimming Association Development Fund and Special Olympics Singapore.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Safra president Zaqy Mohamad. who was guest of honour at the event, presented the cheque raised to the five beneficiaries.

This year’s event set a new participation record with over 4,800 participants, including many NSmen and their families. It is among a series of six Safra Cares charitable events organised this year in commemoration of Safras 50th anniversary (Safra50).

Zheng Wen, who is currently in national service, said: “As national aquatic athletes, we’re honoured to have contributed to this year’s event by clocking over 5,000km to raise funds. Athletes, parents, the whole aquatic family chipped in and it was nice that we raised close to $18,000.”

This year’s event was also a special one for him for two reasons.

He added: “One, this is the first time i am doing a fundraising event with my sisters... we were glad to have taken part in the campaign video where it was a nice touch by Safra to allow us to pay a tribute to our parents who have sacrificed so much for us.

“Second, this is my first Swim For Hope event as a national service man. It’s apt that I can join Safra in giving back to the community.