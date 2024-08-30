'It was so close': S’pore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu after winning gold

The 32-year-old narrowly edged Aceves, clocking 2min 21.73sec to finish just 0.06sec ahead of the Mexican and retain her title.

Yip Pin Xiu is aiming for a special three-peat of back-to-back golds in the 50m and 100m S2 back after claiming both titles at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

For a brief moment, it looked as if Yip Pin Xiu had been beaten to the S2 100m backstroke gold at the Paris Paralympics on Aug 29, after the Singaporean swimmer and Mexico’s Haidee Aceves both touched the wall at the La Defense Arena.

Even Yip, the defending champion, thought she had missed out on the top spot. But the celebrations, and a delighted smile, would come later when she realised she had won the final to add a sixth Paralympic gold to her collection.

Italy’s Angela Procida touched the wall in 2:24.48 to claim the bronze.

Yip said after the race: “It was so close that when I came up, touched the wall and saw the two beside me also touched the wall, I was like ‘oh no, what’s this?’

“This time our game plan going in was to focus on our own race, have a plan for the first 50m, and then back.

“I’ve been trained throughout the years not to look at the people around me to really focus on what I can do and keep the energy there.”

The heats for the S2 50m backstroke are on Aug 31.

Yip, Singapore’s most decorated Paralympian, now has six golds and a silver across five editions of the Games, having won her maiden title in her debut at the Beijing Games in 2008.

She added: “It’s been what feels like a long journey, but actually the shortest, because it was three years (of training). I feel as I grew older, I grew emotional as you realise the greatness of things, the occasion.

“Coming into the 100m, it’s like my pet event, to get this most important one, it’s like a weight lifted, so whatever comes, comes. I don’t think that I have it in mind that I’m constantly at the top and being chased after, but what keeps me working hard is just really wanting to be better than I was.”

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who is in Paris for the Games, said in a Facebook post: “Congrats to Pin Xiu! 3 Golds in a row, PX’s resilience, grit and determination is nothing short of remarkable and breathtaking. So proud of you, PX!”