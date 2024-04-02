Joseph Schooling used to search for own name on Google

Singapore’s only Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling announced his retirement on April 2.

“I am filled with gratitude for every experience that swimming has brought into my life,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The victories were exhilarating, the defeats humbling, and together, they have forged a resilience in me that I will carry forward into my next chapter.”

He later told the media: “I woke up not feeling the same excitement for practice. I did not enjoy the grind anymore."

Schooling made international headlines in 2016 when he became the first Singaporean to win an Olympic gold, dominating the 100m butterfly race in Rio de Janeiro with an Olympic-record time of 50.39sec.

He has always credited his achievements to the support of the people around him, particularly his parents, May and Colin Schooling.

When asked what his dad, who died in November 2021, would think of his retirement, Schooling mused that he’d probably try to convince him to go for one more medal.

“I’d say to him: ‘I think there comes a point where it’s time to do something else. And on the flip side, I get to spend more time playing golf with you.’ I’d definitely pull that card.”

May said her son's retirement was entirely his decision, as it has been with everything else throughout his eight-year career.

“If the kid doesn’t want to, you cannot force it. If the kid wants to, he’ll go for it, which is what Joseph did,” she said.

“I’m glad to see that he’s got a good head on his shoulders and I think he’s matured very well. Let’s see what he can do next.”

Schooling shared with TNP that he used to search for his own name on Google “a long time ago” but stopped doing that in recent years.

“I think it’s pretty self-consumed to keep doing that and I wanted to stay away from negative articles. I used to read the comments section and it’s just really toxic at times.”

But the sporting 28-year-old gamely agreed to address selected comments by netizens.

He blushed when shown a TNP article from seven years ago, with the headline "Schooling is making just about every other Singaporean guy look mediocre".

An excerpt from the article, written by local author Neil Humphreys, reads: “The last thing I needed was a kid half my age breaking records like a demented DJ.”

"I love that line," said Schooling.

"'Like a demented DJ'. What kind of sets do you go to?”

Reflecting on his eight-year career, the living swimming legend expressed gratitude for the support he has received.

"It’s been a road filled with ups and downs. The highs were high, the lows were low, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.

“No career, no experience is truly fulfilled or complete without strong supporters, strong fans, and people who believe in you through the good, the bad, the thick, the thin.

"Without the fans, we don’t have the athletes. So it starts with you first. For that, I’m very grateful.”

Schooling shared his plans to enter the venture capital space, with a specific focus on health and wellness, and tech and sustainability, adding that the new set of challenges would excite him like how swimming used to.

“Each day I go to practice, in my mind, it's like I'm going to war – you try to beat the next person, borderline kill them to be the best,” he said.

“In the business world, it’s even more competitive. These guys go to war every single day, trying to get that small inch. How do we get them to where they want to be or give them the best shot?

“I can’t think of anything else that gives me the same level of mindset fulfillment. That’s why I want to go into venture capital.”

The changes will not affect Schooling's commitment to foster the next generation of swimming athletes via Swim Schooling.

“We’ve got some good people in there, people we’re very lucky to have. If I can help in any way, of course I will, we’re like family.”