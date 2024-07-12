End ‘witch-hunt’, says Schooling on controversy

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling (right) urged the fraternity to move on from the incident involving swimmers Quah Ting Wen (left) and Gan Ching Hwee.

A week into the selection controversy involving national swimmers Quah Ting Wen and Gan Ching Hwee, Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has called for the “witch-hunt” to stop, and urged the fraternity to move on from the incident and focus on the Paris Games.

Schooling, 29, was one of the guests at the event to mark the one-year countdown to the 2025 World Aquatics Championships on July 12.

He told The Straits Times: “It’s unfortunate what happened. I’ve been reading a lot of criticism about what happened. And rather than ask, what went wrong, why don’t we ask what can we do better for next time?”

Noting the “not too friendly comments” on social media, he added: “Enough of this witch-hunt that has been going on. It has happened, let’s put it in the past. I pay attention to the constructive criticism that was said.”

The selection storm has dominated headlines and social media chatter since July 6, with many expressing their sympathy for Quah after she was dropped from the women’s 4x100m medley relay team following failed appeals to Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) and World Aquatics. Gan was selected for the relay on July 8.

The issue arose as of the relay quartet comprising Levenia Sim, Letitia Sim, Quah Jing Wen and Ting Wen, only Letitia met the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT) or “A” cut in the 100m breaststroke. Under the world body’s rules, each relay team can field up to two relay-only swimmers who have not met the OQT and Singapore were initially granted a special exemption for three such athletes.

However, it subsequently sent an invitation for Gan – also a freestyle specialist – based on her meeting the Olympic Consideration Time (OCT) or “B” cut in the women’s 1,500m freestyle.

Based on SAQ’s selection criteria, as the relay team did not initially meet the two relay-only swimmers requirement set by World Aquatics, Gan was given priority owing to her “B” cut invitation.

Tao Li, a two-time Asian Games champion who finished fifth in the 100m butterfly final at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said as a swimmer, she was aware that the “A” and “B” cuts would take precedence.

She said: “You have to always wait for the confirmation from World Aquatics. If you qualify for the “B” cut... then I think it’s fair, and if there’s a rule then you have to follow the rule.”

Wishing Gan the best, she added: “There’s no pressure on her so she should just go and perform whatever she can and enjoy the Games, that is important.”

Agreeing, Schooling added: “I’ve never been in a spot where Ching and Ting have been but... I would say just go out there, you’ve earned your spot. Have fun, race as hard as you can and enjoy the experience.

“It’s tough that she’s caught in the middle of everything. At the Olympics, you need to be 100 per cent focused, no distractions. But she’s a strong girl. She’ll be able to process what has happened, move on and perform at her best.”

Quah also apologised to her three relay teammates on social media, saying on July 12 that “I was hoping to finish the journey with you”.

“To Ching Hwee, it is regretful we both have had to endure this – twice in a row,” she said, in reference to a selection tussle involving them in the lead-up to the Tokyo Games in 2021. “Nonetheless, I wish you and the rest of Team Singapore the very best in Paris.”

Schooling, who retired in April, urged Singapore’s 23-strong contingent to “go out there and kick some butt”.

“At the end of the day, you’re flying our flag high. Win or lose, you’re still champions in our eyes, and for anyone to step up in their competition and do their best, I am very proud of them. So I’ll be watching from the TV and cheering with another five million people.”