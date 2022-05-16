Joseph Schooling wins 5th straight gold in 100m butterfly

Joseph Schooling touched the wall in 52.22 seconds at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace to claim the top spot.

HANOI - Joseph Schooling stamped his mark in the swimming pool on Monday (May 16) as the 26-year-old won the men's 100m butterfly for the fifth consecutive time, touching the wall in 52.22 seconds at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace to claim the top spot.

Compatriot Quah Zheng Wen finished second in 52.86sec, with Thailand's Navaphat Wongcharoen coming in third in 52.98sec.

It was Schooling's first 100m fly race at an international meet since last year's Olympic Games, where he failed to retain his title.

In Monday morning's heats, Schooling was second in 54.38 seconds, behind Navaphat Wongcharoen (53.71sec).

Singaporean swimmer Gan Ching Hwee had earlier clinched the gold in the women's 200m freestyle to reclaim the title that Singapore last won in 2009.

She was first in 2min 02.06sec, ahead of Thailand's Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (2:02.63) and teammate Chan Zi Yi (2:03.21).

Compatriot Glen Lim also bagged a bronze medal in the men's 400m freestyle with his time of 3:56.68.

Debutante Letitia Sim claimed her first gold at the regional competition as she won the women’s 50m breaststroke in 31.43sec.

Sim, who was born in Singapore and raised in the United States, finished ahead of Thai Jenjira Srisaard (31.63sec) and teammate Christie Chue (32.10sec).

This was her third medal of the Games. She won a silver and bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley and 200m breaststroke.