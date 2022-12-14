Maximillian Ang sets 100m breast national record at short-course World C’ships

Maximillian Ang rewrote the men’s 100m breaststroke short-course national record on Wednesday after clocking 58.10 seconds at the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) to finish 22nd in the heats.

The 21-year-old’s time on Wednesday erased his previous record of 58.72sec that he set at the Singapore National Swimming Championships (short course metres) in November last year.

This is the third Singapore national mark that has fallen at the meet, which runs from Tuesday to Sunday at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Compatriots Teong Tzen Wei and Letitia Sim had also set national records in the men’s 50m butterfly and women’s 200m individual medley heats respectively on Tuesday. Teong’s time of 22.01sec was also an Asian record.

On Wednesday, Sim placed 28th in the women’s 100m breast heats after touching the wall in 1min 6.49sec.

Teong, 25, is set to become the first Singaporean to participate in a medal race at the event when he competes in the men’s 50m fly final later on Wednesday.