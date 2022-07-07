Commonwealth Games: Shuttler Terry Hee and powerlifter Nur Aini Yasli named S'pore's flagbearers

(From left) Chef de Mission for the Commonwealth Games Lim Heem Wei, badminton player Terry Hee and para-powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli at the Team Singapore flag presentation ceremony, on July 7, 2022.

Leave the competition with no regrets.

This is the advice Lim Heem Wei, Singapore's Commonwealth Games chef de mission (CDM), has for the 67 national athletes who are heading to Birmingham for the July 28-Aug 8 meet.

At Thursday's (July 7) flag presentation ceremony at the British High Commissioner's residence with various athletes and officials in attendance, the former national gymnast noted the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has brought.

Since the last Games on the Gold Coast four years ago, where Singapore won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals, there has also been a change of guard in table tennis, while shooting has been excluded from this year's programme.

These two sports contributed 32 out of 37 gold medals Singapore have won at the Games since their first appearance in 1958.

As such, Lim, who won a balance beam silver at Delhi 2010 and was assistant CDM in 2018, did not set a medal target for Team Singapore this time.

Preferring to trust in the athletes and their teams, she added: "Every individual athlete would have different targets. They and their coaches would be very clear on the performances targets they have set.

"Every athlete would have to deal with some sort of pressure. The most important thing is the preparation leading up to the Games needs to be really tight and solid. Don't go into training or practice with just 80 per cent leading up to the competition and expecting a 120 per cent outcome.

"Trust the process, and once you get there, it's just doing your best. If you have given it your best and that's your best performance, you will leave with no regrets and only learning points."

Shuttler Terry Hee, 27, and powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli, 30, were revealed as Singapore's flagbearers at the ceremony. They will both lead the contingent at the athletes parade during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Singapore badminton has made great strides in the past year with 10 titles won at various levels by its players, including Hee, who entered three mixed doubles finals with his wife Jessica Tan since last year.

Hee, who claimed a mixed team bronze in Glasgow 2014 and is set to participate in his third Games, is aiming to add to his collection. He said: "With experience from Glasgow and Gold Coast, I hope to perform better in Birmingham.

"The aim is definitely to win a medal, but we also don't want to make this an obsession and let it affect our performances. After all, we also want to enjoy the process."

Meanwhile, Aini will be competing in her first Commonwealth Games, where the para events run alongside the able-bodied competitions during the same period.

Aini, who placed sixth on her Paralympic debut last year, said: "This is also the first time I'm competing in an open category (women's up to 61kg) which is like five weight categories combined. It will be quite interesting and challenging as I'll be up against bigger competitors."

British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen is looking forward to the celebration and showcase of sporting abilities and sportsmanship.

She added: "The Commonwealth Games will bring together the 54 nations in a spirit of friendly competition and a celebration of the Commonwealth family's rich diversity and shared goals of democracy, development and peace. I wish Team Singapore all the best."