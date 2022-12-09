 Loh Kean Yew knocked out of BWF World Tour Finals after losing to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting , Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Loh Kean Yew knocked out of BWF World Tour Finals after losing to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Singaore's Loh Kean Yew lost 21-12, 23-21 to Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Friday and failed to reach the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
David Lee Sports Correspondent
Dec 09, 2022 04:21 pm

BANGKOK – Singapore’s world No. 3 Loh Kean Yew is out of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals after he lost 21-12, 23-21 to Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in their final men’s singles Group B match on Friday.

World No. 7 Ginting has now beaten the 25-year-old for the third match in succession and leads their head-to-head 3-2.

The top two from each of the two groups qualify for the semi-finals, and Loh will finish third behind Ginting and fellow Indonesian Jonatan Christie, who beat Taiwanese world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen 21-13, 12-21, 21-17 earlier on Friday.

The US$1.5 million (S$2 million) tournament at the Nimibutr Arena features the eight best-performing singles players and doubles pairs. Loh is the first local man to qualify for the prestigious season-ender, which ends on Sunday, and win a match at the event.

The world No. 3 beat Chou 21-15, 21-17 on Wednesday and lost 16-21, 22-20, 21-10 to Christie on Thursday. His consolation is a cheque for US$16,500 (S$22,300), while Chou takes home US$9,000.

