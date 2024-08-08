Loh Kean Yew shows off his “medal” – a baby boy

Singapore badminton champ Loh Kean Yew made it home from the Paris Olympics to his "medal" – a baby boy.

Singapore's badminton champ Loh Kean Yew is officially a dad.

The 27-year-old welcomed his first child, a baby boy, in late-July, just as the Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off.

The badminton star was away at a training camp in Denmark when his son was born, receiving the news only later from his mother-in-law.

Loh, known for his jovial personality and fierce smashes on the court, shared his joy with fans on Instagram, posting a heartwarming photo with his son, saying, "Finally coming home to my medal.”

“Thankful for the support received during my wife’s pregnancy journey, especially my in-laws for taking extra care of her when I’m away for tournaments so that I could focus well,” read Loh’s caption on Instagram.

This new chapter in his life seemed to fuel his Olympic spirit. Despite the challenges, Loh sailed through the men's singles group stage in Paris and went on to defeat China's Li Shifeng, ranked 6th in the world.

While his Olympic journey ended in the quarter-finals against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, the eventual gold medalist, Loh equaled the best-ever result for Singapore at the Games. His impressive performance puts him in the same league as local badminton legends Ronald Susilo, Jiang Yanmei, and Li Yujia.

Loh’s journey to fatherhood has been relatively private. He surprised fans on Christmas Eve last year with news of his engagement, sharing a photo with the caption: "Last year today, she said yes."

He followed this up with glimpses of their wedding at what appeared to be the Musée Rodin in Paris the next day.