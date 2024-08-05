 Maeder sits third after Day 1 of Olympics kitefoiling , Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Team Singapore

Maeder sits third after Day 1 of Olympics kitefoiling

Maeder sits third after Day 1 of Olympics kitefoiling
Two-time world champion Maximilian Maeder, who is undefeated this season, has eight points and sits third in the 20-participant field. PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 05, 2024 10:24 am

MARSEILLE – Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder got his Paris Olympics campaign started on Aug 4, winning one of the four races contested. The regatta was delayed for several hours due to light winds.

The two-time world champion, who is undefeated this season, has eight points and sits third in the 20-sailor field. The 17-year-old finished fifth, first and second in the first three races, but did not finish his final race of the day, which he can discard.

Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek is first in the standings with six net points, while Austria’s Valentin Bontus is second with eight points.

There are 16 races in total scheduled until Aug 7, though they are highly dependent on weather conditions at the Marseille Marina. The semi-finals and finals are on Aug 8.

The other title contenders include France’s Axel Mazella, who is in seventh with 17 points. The 26-year-old has been working his way back from a knee injury he sustained while ski-kiting earlier in 2024. He won the test event in 2023 and finished third at the French Olympic Week in April.

Ryan Lo, Singapore’s other representative at the sailing competition, is currently 25th overall in the men’s dinghy event with one more day of the opening series to go on Aug 5. The top 10 sailors in the opening series progress to the medal race.

National sprinter Shanti Pereira progresses to the repechage round after clocking 23.21 seconds in the heats at the Stade de France on Aug 4.
Team Singapore

Shanti Pereira gets 2nd chance to qualify for semis

Related Stories

Huang Xiaoming gives out red packets after cousin Chen Meng wins Olympic gold medal

Five things about gold medal hopeful Maximilian Maeder

Loh Kean Yew: Loss is heartbreaking

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OLYMPICS 2024Max MaedersailingSINGAPORE ATHLETES