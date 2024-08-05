Maeder sits third after Day 1 of Olympics kitefoiling

Two-time world champion Maximilian Maeder, who is undefeated this season, has eight points and sits third in the 20-participant field.

MARSEILLE – Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder got his Paris Olympics campaign started on Aug 4, winning one of the four races contested. The regatta was delayed for several hours due to light winds.

The two-time world champion, who is undefeated this season, has eight points and sits third in the 20-sailor field. The 17-year-old finished fifth, first and second in the first three races, but did not finish his final race of the day, which he can discard.

Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek is first in the standings with six net points, while Austria’s Valentin Bontus is second with eight points.

There are 16 races in total scheduled until Aug 7, though they are highly dependent on weather conditions at the Marseille Marina. The semi-finals and finals are on Aug 8.

The other title contenders include France’s Axel Mazella, who is in seventh with 17 points. The 26-year-old has been working his way back from a knee injury he sustained while ski-kiting earlier in 2024. He won the test event in 2023 and finished third at the French Olympic Week in April.

Ryan Lo, Singapore’s other representative at the sailing competition, is currently 25th overall in the men’s dinghy event with one more day of the opening series to go on Aug 5. The top 10 sailors in the opening series progress to the medal race.