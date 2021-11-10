Malaysian newspaper voiced the loss of Penang-born Loh Kean Yew to S'pore

Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times (NST) voiced the loss of badminton player Loh Kean Yew to Singapore.

Loh, 24, won his first career Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500 title on Sunday (Nov 7), beating his higher-ranked Malaysian opponent Lee Zii Jia.

In the NST article titled “Penang-born makes Singapore proud”, the report wrote: “Singaporeans are over the moon with the success of their trailblazing men's singles ace, but not many are aware that Kean Yew could have very well represented Malaysia."

This is because Loh was born in Penang, and is a product of the Penang (Badminton Association), it added.

Loh, moved to Singapore at the age of 13, following a scholarship offer by the Singapore Sports School. He has since obtained his Singapore citizenship and served National Service.

The Singaporean shuttler once said he has no regrets switching allegiances to Singapore.

"I do not regret this decision. (Singapore has) given me all the support I needed since I continued my studies there when I was 13," he said in 2017.

"I don't deny that my coach in Malaysia had taken care of me and developed my skills; however, I have long studied and adapted to life in Singapore.”