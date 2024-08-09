Max Maeder fans wait another day for Olympic medal

What began as a night of joy and anticipation ended in an anti-climax on Aug 8, when the watch party for kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder’s quest for Olympic gold was held at the National Sailing Centre at East Coast Park.

Some 100 supporters, athletes and members of the sailing fraternity had gathered to witness what could have been Maximilian’s crowning glory, and a first Olympic medal for Singapore in the sport.

Instead the party had to be put on hold, as the final was postponed to Aug 9 due to wind conditions in the Marseille Marina.

Only the first of up to a maximum of six races was completed – the Singaporean finished second in that race to stay in the hunt for a medal.

On Aug 8, the home of sailing was all decked out for the occasion, with flags, a giant poster of the kitefoiler and light decorations spelling out “To the Max” put up around the facility.

Many supporters had gathered as early as 7pm armed with Singapore flags and clappers, and they were treated to a buffet spread of pizza, fried bee hoon, fried rice and even a Ramly burger live station.

Excitement filled the air as the racing finally got under way past 11pm – the semi-finals were also delayed – as the crowd cheered each time Maximilian appeared on the TV screen.

But news that the champagne would remain on ice was met with disappointment, as fans filtered towards the exit. For the 60 people who stayed on for a group photo, they were happy to continue cheering “Go Max, go” despite the anti-climactic end to the evening.

The party is set to restart on National Day at the sailing centre, said the Singapore Sailing Federation, though some supporters were unsure if they will return.

Chow Ye, 25, a fourth-year business student at the Singapore Management University, was with three friends at the watch party. While deflated, he admitted it was probably better for Maximilian if the race was postponed so that there would be better wind conditions.

Chow added: “Of course it would be better for all of us here if the race went on, but this is probably better for Max that the race is postponed. I am not too sure yet if I will return, but I will probably come back if they hold the screening again.”

Peggy Koh, 43, who works in media advertising technology, was there with her husband, who is a former sailor. She said: “The vibe was good but then there was no ending.

I’m going to come back down again tomorrow because I want to follow through with this thing and get closure. It’s a weekend after all, I don’t think it will be too difficult.”

Maria Phan, 52, who was at the party with her husband and two children, will also be back.

“It started high and then ended like that... A bit disappointing. It’s good to see everyone here supporting Max as opposed to staying at home where it’s just us. Hopefully there’s better winds tomorrow.”