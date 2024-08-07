Is Max Maeder Singapore's next Gold hope?

He's only 17, but Max Maeder's competitors are already calling him "unbeatable".

He's only 17, but Singaporean kitefoiler Max Maeder is already a world champion with his sights set on Olympic gold.

This young athlete isn't just competing against the best in the world – he's beating them, racking up an impressive collection of titles and stunning his competitors with his dominance in the sport.

Kitefoiling, making its Olympic debut at Paris 2024, is not for the weak. This extreme sport combines elements of various board sports, demanding athletes maintain balance and control at breakneck speeds exceeding 80kmh while battling fatigue and intense pressure.

Despite his youth and the intense demands of his sport, Maeder remains grounded, crediting his success to his upbringing, family and the unwavering support from his team and Singapore.

"In my opinion, the effort I put in is insignificant compared to how well I've been supported, which is why I feel so fortunate and privileged,” the Olympics website quoted Maeder as saying.

His journey began at the tender age of six, when his father introduced him to kiteboarding. By 10, young Max was kitefoiling, and at 11, competing. What started as a thrill of gliding on water soon morphed into a passion for competition and a dedication to mastering his craft.

"When I first started, it was the feeling of gliding on the surface of the water," Maeder recounted.

"You're flying on top of this little underwater aeroplane, and the thrill I got from that was enticing.

"But it changed to the love of competition, and the love of improving and achieving mastery in whatever your craft may be."

Maeder boasts a trophy cabinet that holds gold medals from Youth World Championships, Asian Games and European Championships, and he holds back-to-back World Championship titles.

His consistent victories have even led some competitors to label him "unbeatable" – a statement that both flatters and humbles the young athlete.

"I have only respect and admiration for all of my competitors… the fact they call me unbeatable is flattering, but isn't as rock-solid as it seems," Maeder admitted. "I put a lot of pressure on myself. If I don't do well, I know I'll sulk. So the idea is to not let that happen."

Despite the pressure, Maeder maintains a healthy perspective going into the Olympics.

"Of course, I would like to do well, and I would be disappointed if I don't," he acknowledged.

"But my parents remind me I'm still Max Maeder before or after the Olympics, and they'll still love me the same."

With his sights set on the challenging waters of the Marseille Marina, Maeder is ready to face the world's best at Paris 2024.

"It'll be a tough test, because very technical sailing is required," Maeder admitted. "It'll be thrilling and exciting racing – I'm sure of that."

Maeder is already making Singapore proud.