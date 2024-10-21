Max Maeder’s got a girlfriend

Unlike some tight-lipped local celebs, Maeder didn't shy away from sharing his newfound happiness.

Singapore's Olympic sailing sensation, Max Maeder, has captured more than just a bronze medal – he's officially off the market.

The 18-year-old heartthrob sent fans into a frenzy after revealing he's smitten with a mystery Singaporean girl.

Speaking to 8World, Maeder excitedly shared that he's "recently got a girlfriend" and even admitted to "chasing her for a month" before finally winning her over.

Unlike some tight-lipped local celebs, Maeder didn't shy away from sharing his newfound happiness.

He gushed about his girlfriend, saying she's "very cheerful and understands all his jokes."

The young couple's love story began at a local gym, proving that even Olympic athletes find romance in the most unexpected places.

However, when pressed for more details about his lucky lady, the typically candid Maeder played it coy.

"I will have to ask her if I can reveal who she is," he confessed, adding that he "hasn't discussed it with her".

Maeder shyly admitted that this is only his second relationship, further endearing himself to fans who can't help but swoon over the innocence of his young love.

Netizens were quick to praise Maeder for his respectful approach, with many commending him for prioritising his girlfriend's comfort.

One fan even playfully pondered: "I wonder what jokes he makes?"