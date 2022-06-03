Men's Floorball: Singapore beat South Korea 6-3, qualify for World Championships

World No. 16 Singapore had begun the qualifiers held at the OCBC Arena with two wins.

The Singapore men's floorball team has qualified for a fourth straight edition of the World Championships. This came after they scored a 6-3 win over South Korea in the quarter-final of the Men's World Floorball Championships Asia-Oceania at the OCBC Arena on Friday (June 3) evening.

Australia also earned the nod for the Nov 5-13 championships in Switzerland, after beating New Zealand 5-0 in the other quarter-final.

Singapore and Australia join Thailand and the Philippines, who had topped the group stage a day earlier to automatically earn their berths at the biennial world meet.

World No. 16 Singapore had begun the qualifiers held at the OCBC Arena with two wins, beating Malaysia 8-2 on Tuesday and New Zealand 4-0 a day later, but then suffered a 9-1 reverse to the Thais.

Besides the Swiss and defending champions Sweden, Canada, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Denmark have also qualified for the World Championship.

The Asia-Oceania qualifiers wrap up on Saturday with placing matches which begin from 10.15am, with the final between the Philippines and Thailand at 6.30pm.

All the matches are livestreamed via the International Floorball Federation's YouTube channel.