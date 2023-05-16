 SEA Games 2023: Finally, Singapore are water polo kings again, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Team Singapore

SEA Games 2023: Finally, Singapore are water polo kings again

SEA Games 2023: Finally, Singapore are water polo kings again
Singapore (white caps) dominated the six-team tournament with maximum points from their five matches. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Deepanraj Ganesan
May 16, 2023 01:48 pm

PHNOM PENH – On Tuesday, after a 22-14 win over hosts Cambodia at the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre, Singapore are top of the podium again – four years after losing the crown at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Rivals Indonesia had then ended the Republic’s 54-year reign as the region’s water polo kings with a 7-5 victory, which also halted their perfect run of 27 consecutive golds.

In that edition, they also drew with hosts Philippines to finish with a bronze and the sport was omitted from the 2022 edition in Hanoi.

In Cambodia, the Singapore team have returned with a vengeance, dominating the six-team tournament with maximum points from their five matches.

Defending champions Indonesia and Thailand, who are finished second and third respectively, have played a game less and can only get a maximum 12 points.

Last Sunday, in what was their most important match, Singapore secured a 12-5 win over Indonesia for sweet revenge. Singapore kicked off their campaign with a 12-7 win over Thailand last Friday. A day later, they thumped Malaysia 14-1 before a 10-4 victory against the Philippines on Monday.

Singapore’s Timothy Loh celebrating after winning gold in the men's freestyle 125kg at the Cambodia SEA Games.
Team Singapore

SEA Games: Timothy Loh wins S'pore’s first wrestling gold

Related Stories

Singapore football needs to think ‘out of this world’, say observers

SEA Games: S'pore’s Johann Prajogo, Nge Joo Jie win badminton men’s doubles bronze

SEA Games: S'pore fencers retain women’s foil team gold; six titles now in Cambodia

More On This Topic
How Singapore won 1,000 SEA Games golds
What do we remember from a Games? Medals, yes. But tears for sure

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SEA Gameswater poloSINGAPORE ATHLETESTeam Singapore

Deepanraj Ganesan

Read articles by Deepanraj Ganesan