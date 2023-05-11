 SEA Games 2023: Soh Rui Yong wins silver in 10,000m, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
SEA Games 2023: Soh Rui Yong wins silver in 10,000m

Singapore's Soh Rui Yong (far right) taking part in the men's 5,000m final on May 9, won ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
David Lee Sports Correspondent
May 11, 2023 10:43 pm

PHNOM PENH – Marathon man Soh Rui Yong proved he could be just as nifty over a quarter of that distance when he won a silver medal in the men’s 10,000m on Thursday.

At the Morodok Techo National Stadium, the 31-year-old clocked 31min 10.70sec in his first 10,000m race at the SEA Games, finishing behind Indonesia’s Rikki Marthin (31:08.85). Myanmar’s Than Htike Soe was third in 31.25.55.

On Tuesday, Soh had finished fourth in the men’s 5,000m event.

In Cambodia, the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games men’s marathon champion did not run the 42.195km event as he did not complete a marathon in 2022 to meet the qualifying mark.

Soh, the national record holder for the 5,000m and 10,000m, half-marathon and marathon, was not selected for the SEA Games in 2019 and 2022 after several clashes with the Singapore National Olympic Council.

The law student was initially excluded from the 2023 Games but his appeal was approved by a special appeals committee in late March.

Soh confirmed he will not compete in the shorter events at the 2025 Games in Thailand, and will attempt to qualify for and win the men’s marathon again.

 

