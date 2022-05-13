 SEA Games: Elle Koh, 14, edges out Kiria Tikanah to claim women's epee gold, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Team Singapore

SEA Games: Elle Koh, 14, edges out Kiria Tikanah to claim women's epee gold

SEA Games: Elle Koh, 14, edges out Kiria Tikanah to claim women's epee gold
Kiria Tikanah (left) and Elle Koh both won their semi-final bouts on May 13 to set up an all-Singapore final.PHOTOS: ST FILE, DESMOND WEE
Kimberly Kwek
May 13, 2022 03:31 pm

HANOI - Fencer Elle Koh upset teammate and defending champion Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman 12-11 to win the SEA Games gold medal in the women's epee individual event on Friday (May 13).

At 14, Elle is one of the youngest ever athletes to represent Singapore at the SEA Games and is making her debut at the biennial event.

Elle had beaten Vietnam's Vu Thi Hong 15-14 in the first semi-final at the My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium before Kiria recorded a 15-12 victory over Thailand's Thanee Korawan to set up the all-Singapore final.

In 2019, Kiria, 21, became the first Singaporean to win a gold medal in the individual event since 1989.

Singapore's Chan Phu Xien also got on the podium after losing 15-8 to Thai Srinualnad Voragun in the men's individual sabre semi-finals.

Silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman had secured Singapore's first gold medal of the Hanoi Games on Wednesday. 

Jowen Lim won the Singapore wushu team's first medal at the SEA Games in Vietnam after he took the silver in the men's changquan on Friday (May 13).
Team Singapore

SEA Games: Jowen Lim grabs wushu team's first silver medal

Related Stories

SEA Games: Spectators pack stadium as first Games since pandemic begins in Hanoi

SEA Games: Singapore's fledglings ready to take flight

SEA Games: Swimmers want to put up a good fight, says coach Gary Tan

Elle's gold takes the Republic's tally to two golds, six silvers and five bronzes.

More On This Topic
SEA Games: Singaporean twins Ong Sze En and Rei En win diving silver on debut
SEA Games: No words to describe this feeling, says Iqbal Abdul Rahman after silat win

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SEA GamesfencingTEAM SGSINGAPORE ATHLETES