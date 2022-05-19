 SEA Games: Second gold medal for Singapore's kayakers, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
SEA Games: Second gold medal for Singapore's kayakers

Lucas Teo (right) teamed up with Brandon Ooi for Singapore's kayakers second gold at the Hanoi Games on May 19, 2022.PHOTO: SINGAPORE NATIONAL OLYMPIC COUNCIL/FACEBOOK
Deepanraj Ganesan
May 19, 2022 03:08 pm

HANOI - A day after winning the Singapore canoeing team's first gold medal at the SEA Games in seven years, Lucas Teo teamed up with Brandon Ooi for the Republic's second gold in the sport at the Hanoi Games on Thursday (May 19).

The Singaporean duo was fastest out of six teams in the men's kayak K2 1,000m final with a timing of 3min 40.779sec at the Thuy Nguyen Hai Phong Aquatics Centre.

Indonesia's Irwan Irwan and Indra Hidayat took silver with 3:45.266 while Htet Wai Lwin and Myint Ko Ko from Myanmar settled for bronze with a timing of 3:45.499.

Teo won his first gold medal since 2015 in the men's kayak single (K1) 1,000m race on Wednesday. The latest triumph takes Teo to his fifth medal of his 12-year career after the 2015 title, a silver (men's K1 1,000m), a bronze in the men's K4 1,000m team at the 2011 edition and the double gold in Hanoi.

This is also Ooi and Singapore's second gold medal in the same event.

In 2015, Ooi teamed up Bill Lee to win the event on home soil.

SEA Games: Archer Contessa Loh breaks 9-year gold drought

The sport was dropped from the 2017 Games while Singapore did not win any medals in the 2019 edition. At the 2015 Games, Singapore captured seven gold and five silver medals.

SEA GamesCANOEINGTEAM SG